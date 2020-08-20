Farr, Mackey jump into Richland County Council District 9 race

Two hopefuls have jumped into the special primary race to fill the Richland County Council District 9 seat that was held by Councilman Calvin “Chip” Jackson, who died earlier this month.

Democrats Jonnieka Farr and Jesica Mackey have filed to run for the seat. Council’s District 9 is in the northeast part of the county, and includes the Pontiac community.

Jackson had represented District 9 since 2016. In June, he won the Democratic primary for the seat, holding off Farr in a runoff. With no Republican in the race at the time, he was set to be re-elected in November.

However, it was not to be. Jackson, 65, died suddenly of natural causes on Aug. 7. His death triggered a special primary for the seat on Sept. 8, with runoffs on Sept. 22, if necessary. Candidates who emerge victorious in the primary would appear on the Nov. 6 general election ballot.

Candidate filing for the District 9 race closes at noon on Aug. 25.

After pushing Jackson to a runoff earlier in the year, Farr, a business analyst for the state of South Carolina, says the goals she had in that earlier race carry over into the new contest.

“It’s still about service in the community, still committed to that same message we had about courageous and compassionate leadership,” Farr tells Free Times. “So, we just saw that as another opportunity to offer something new and fresh and different, for our district and the building of our county. So, we stepped back in. We had such great turnout [in June] that I think the opportunity is here for us to offer that again.”

Meanwhile, Mackey, a senior projects advisor with Columbia's NP Strategies public relations firm, is making her first run for public office. She says she took notice that a handful of Richland County Council incumbents were defeated in the June primaries, and the fact that nearly half of the seats on the 11-member body are set to change hands after the November election.

Mackey wants to be a part of that changing energy.

"When you saw the number of district seats that actually changed from incumbents not winning [in June], you could actually start to feel some excitement inside," Mackey says. "It was like, 'OK, we are starting to see a change now. There is a new breath of fresh air that is coming through the door.' ... After the untimely passing of Councilman Jackson, I realized that this is an amazing time to step up and be a leader for District 9."

Farr says she'll focus on community engagement if elected, and will look to support small businesses. She says she'd also push for more broadband access in Richland County.

"When you look at broadband, that is something that is necessary and needed, especially during these times," Farr says. "So, when we talk about roads and infrastructure, we want to make sure that people understand that [broadband] is just as important as roads and sewer and all those other things that matter for our infrastructure."

Mackey says she will work on improving communication between the Council and residents of District 9. She also says she will focus on issues related to growth in the county, particularly in the northeast.

"It's continuing to focus on infrastructure, with the [Transportation] Penny program and what's going on there," Mackey says. "We want to continue to improve our roads. District 9 is growing. There are new subdivisions out here, and people move out here everyday. Having good infrastructure and being able to reduce traffic congestion is always going to be important."