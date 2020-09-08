Farr, Mackey headed to runoff in District 9 Richland County Council race

The special Democratic primary for the District 9 seat on Richland County Council is headed for a runoff.

Jonnieka Farr, a business analyst with the state, and Jesica Mackey, a public relations executive with NP Strategy, finished first and second, respectively, in Tuesday's primary, and will now meet in a Sept. 22 runoff. There is no Republican in the race, meaning the runoff winner will likely take the seat in the November general election.

In Tuesday's primary, Farr was first with 39 percent of the vote, while Mackey was second with 34 percent. Cody Pressley came in third with 19 percent of the vote, while Angela Gary Addison had 8 percent.

Turnout was light for the primary, at just 4.6 percent.

The candidates are vying to fill the seat that was held by Councilman Calvin "Chip" Jackson. He was in the seat since 2016, and appeared headed for re-election after winning a June primary. However, Jackson died suddenly on Aug. 7 at the age of 65.

District 9 is in the northeast portion of the county, and includes the Pontiac community.

Richland County Council is set for a major overhaul next year, as five seats — nearly half of the 11-member body — are set to change hands.

Either Farr or Mackey will take over in District 9. Meanwhile, there also will be a new council member in District 2, as Democrat Derrek Pugh defeated longtime incumbent Joyce Dickerson in a June primary. Pugh will face Green Party candidate Javar Juarez in November’s general election.

In District 10, Democratic newcomer Cheryl English will take the reins next year, after she defeated incumbent Dalhi Myers in the June primary. There is no Republican in that race.

In District 7, Democrat Gretchen Barron downed incumbent Gwen Kennedy in the June primary, and there is no Republican in that race, so Barron will likely win the seat in November.

And in District 8, current Councilman Jim Manning decided not to seek re-election this year. Attorney Overture Walker won the Democratic primary in June, and will face Republican Gary Dennis in November.