And then there were two.

Following a four-person race for an at-large seat on Columbia City Council, incumbent Howard Duvall and his top challenger, Sara Middleton, are headed for an election runoff on Nov. 19.

Duvall finished atop the first round of voting in the Nov. 5 municipal election, garnering 44 percent of the vote, with Middleton coming in second at 36 percent. Refugee services coordinator Dylan Gunnels was third with 12 percent and former victim's advocate Amadeo Geere was fourth at 8 percent.

That sets up a showdown between the 72-year-old Duvall, the first-term Columbia councilman, former mayor of Cheraw and former longtime director of the state Municipal Association, and the 27-year-old Middleton, the healthcare attorney and businesswoman whose family has been integral in the revitalization of Main Street, especially on the busy 1600 block.

Duvall, who was first elected to City Council in 2015, says voter turnout will be key on Nov. 19. He says his supporters will need to have a sense of urgency — that perhaps was not there on Nov. 5 — for the runoff.

"One of the problems that my campaign had was that my voters were complacent. They thought it was an easy race because of the competition," Duvall says. "That was not the case. We have a well-funded opponent who is articulate and smart. We are going to have to get our votes out to the polls."

Middleton says her campaign also is pushing to get supporters to the polls once more.

"We're really looking at voter outreach, trying to find the people who didn't get out on the Nov. 5 election and figure out how to get everyone [who did vote last time] back out to vote again," Middleton says. "I think that's the toughest part of all of this. But it's what we've been doing all along: Meeting with people and talking with voters and really just hearing their message and listening, and taking it from there."

Middleton has built her campaign around encouraging business growth in Columbia, and working on regulations to make it easier for businesspeople to operate in the Capital City. She tells Free Times she thinks her business savvy could help in other ways, including addressing food deserts and food insecurities in the poor neighborhoods of North Columbia, where access to traditional grocery stores can be limited. She says she'd work to create an environment where grocers could thrive.

"We've looked at [temporary solutions] that various cities are doing across the nation," Middleton says. "But it comes down to, 'How do you bring a grocery store back to Columbia?' That's where my business experience comes in handy. We see grocery stores leaving the city for the same reasons other businesses leave the city. It's difficult and expensive to be here, and we are not making it easy to market ourselves for new investment.

"At the end of the day ... it's, 'How do you bring grocery stores back?' That's something I'm able to bring to the table."

Duvall has touted his city government experience during the campaign, and has pointed to certain accomplishments during his first term, including banning vaping in bars and restaurants, and pushing for regulations that have reduced the number of late-night bars in Five Points. He says, if re-elected, he'll work to improve customer service in a city where citizens often find themselves frustrated when dealing with the local government, whether it's the water department or code enforcement and beyond.

"I've heard the complaints from people [about customer service], and it was a major issue on the campaign trail," Duvall says. "It's been a focus of mine since I was elected. I have helped a great number of people solve their problems with the city. I think that I can use what I've learned on how to do that to help the city develop systems that can be responsive to citizens that have problems. ... We've got to change the culture of our customer service people."

Meanwhile, two other Columbia City Council races were decided on Nov. 5.

In District 2, incumbent Councilman Ed McDowell was re-elected. McDowell got 66 percent of the vote, while author and activist Catherine Fleming Bruce got 25 percent and businesswoman Anna Fonseca got 9 percent. Columbia City Council’s District 2 is in the central and northern portions of the city and is highlighted by longstanding, mostly African American neighborhoods such as Martin Luther King, Celia Saxon, Edgewood, Waverly and Booker Washington Heights, among others.

And there will be a changing of the guard in City Council District 3. Design firm owner Will Brennan grabbed 54 percent of the vote in that race, besting educator John Loveday’s 24 percent and incumbent Moe Baddourah’s 22 percent. District 3 is central and southeast Columbia, and includes neighborhoods like Rosewood, Shandon and Five Points.