Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall hung on to his at-large seat in the Nov. 19 election runoff.

But just barely.

Unofficial results show that Duvall squeaked past challenger Sara Middleton by just two percent in the runoff. Duvall got 3,397 votes (51 percent) to Middleton's 3,249 votes (49 percent). The election will be certified on Thursday.

With the win, Duvall, 76, secures a second term in the at-large seat.

As he celebrated with supporters at 701 Whaley after the votes were counted, Duvall said he felt fortunate to earn another term on Council.

"I am elated that the City of Columbia citizens voted to put me back in for another four years," says Duvall, the Air Force veteran and former state Municipal Association director. "I think my experience will show in the next four years as we get things done."

Duvall praised Middleton, the 27-year-old healthcare attorney and first-time candidate who pushed him to the brink in this municipal election.

"I compliment Sara Middleton on this hard-fought race," Duvall says. "She is an excellent young lady who has a bright future ahead of her. I want to do everything I can to empower her to do another race and be successful. I hope it's with the City of Columbia."

Middleton says she is thankful for the support she received throughout her campaign, which she began in August.

"To all of those who voted for me and supported me, your votes did not go to waste," she says. "We are just getting started, and your support has only emboldened and encouraged me to fight even harder for Columbia residents. To Councilman Duvall, I will be here as an asset and a resource to help him better serve and improve Columbia.

"Columbia’s future is bright, and I don’t need a title to help Columbia shine."

In the first round of voting on Nov. 5, Duvall grabbed 44 percent of the votes, while Middleton got 36 percent. Meanwhile, refugee services coordinator Dylan Gunnels had 12 percent and former victims' advocate Amadeo Geere grabbed 8 percent.

In a critical move, both Gunnels and Geere endorsed Duvall in the runoff. With just a two percent margin separating Duvall and Middleton in the final tally, the support of Gunnels and Geere likely pushed the incumbent over the finish line.

"Certainly it helped," Duvall says. "[Gunnels and Geere] had 20 percent of the vote the first time. They actively worked, instead of just endorsing. That meant a lot to me personally, but it also meant a lot to the margin of victory."

Voter turnout was light on Nov. 19, coming in at just less than 9 percent.