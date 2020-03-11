Derrek Pugh is running for Richland County Council in District 2

There’s a new challenger for a seat on Richland County Council.

Blythewood resident Derrek Pugh announced he will run for County Council in District 2. That seat currently is held by fourth-term Councilwoman Joyce Dickerson. Pugh will run as a Democrat, and this will be his first time seeking elected office.

Pugh, 41, is the deputy director of the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy, a program that works in association with the SC National Guard to help provide positive pathways for at-risk youths. He also is a member of the Blythewood Planning Commission and is the former vice chairman of the town’s board of zoning appeals. A native of Dillon, he is a graduate of Benedict College.

Council’s District 2 is mostly in the northern part of Richland County, stretching from just northwest of the City of Columbia out to parts of the Northeast. It most notably includes Blythewood, the rapidly growing small town that as seen its population swell from just more than 800 to more than 3,400 in the last two decades.

During a recent chat with Free Times, Pugh says his bid for office is largely focused on what could be ahead for the district.

“It’s about the future,” Pugh says. "My wife and I plan on living in Blythewood and building a family. This is about the future and what quality of life is going to be like 10, 15, 20 years from now. It’s important to me to make sure we have people in place that are making good decisions that are going impact the entire district.”

In a nod to the growth going on in and around Blythewood, and across District 2, Pugh says he would work to be strategic about managing infrastructure and other development going on there.

“One of the things that is really important to our campaign is smart growth when it comes to infrastructure and being able to attract businesses that are going to come in and want to establish a strong, long-term relationship with us, in order for our constituents to have opportunities to be employed,” Pugh notes. “That’s really, really key for me.”

One topic Council incumbents and challengers will have to tackle in 2020 is the continued fallout surrounding the Richland Penny. The penny tax, approved narrowly by voters in a contentious 2012 election referendum, is a program that is slated to collect about $1 billion during a 20-year period for various roads and transportation projects, and is a critical funding source for the regional COMET bus system.

But the penny program has proven controversial from the beginning, and has been beset with legal issues. Among them was a probe from the Department of Revenue that began in 2015, which was followed by lawsuits between DOR and the county and, ultimately, a state Supreme Court opinion that called into question a number of things that penny funds were being spent on. The revenue department and the county continue to negotiate the appropriateness of certain spending.

Pugh says he thinks, in hindsight, the county should have tackled smaller projects first with the penny initiative, to show residents that it was working and to earn their trust. He also says Council must be very intentional in sharing information about the penny going forward.

“I think there needs to be transparency with the penny tax, just to put the citizens’ minds at ease,” he says.

Pugh insists his campaign is not triggered by any bad feelings toward Dickerson, the longtime County Councilwoman who unsuccessfully ran for U.S Senate in 2014.

“I have nothing negative to say about Mrs. Dickerson,” Pughs says. “Our goal is to give our citizens another choice. That’s where we’re at. We do not set out to run a negative campaign or a smear campaign. We are focused on the future. That’s what we’re about.”

Pugh is kicking off his campaign with a fundraiser at The Manor at Doko Meadows on March 18. Among the hosts are former Blythewood Mayor J. Michael Ross and former NBA star Xavier McDaniel.

Council seats up for election this year include District 2 (currently held by Dickerson), District 3 (Yvonne McBride), District 7 (Gwen Kennedy), District 8 (Jim Manning, who is not seeking re-election), District 9 (Chip Jackson) and District 10 (Dalhi Myers).