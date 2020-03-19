Democrat Jermaine Johnson to challenge for state House seat currently held by Jimmy Bales

Jermaine Johnson has held a number of titles in his life. He's been a pro basketball player, a business owner, an aide to a presidential campaign, and more.

Now he's looking to add another descriptor to his resume: State representative.

Johnson, 34, has filed to run for the state House of Representatives in District 80, which covers Lower Richland and parts of Kershaw County. He will run as a Democrat. The seat currently is held by longtime state Rep. Jimmy Bales. The 84-year-old, who has held the seat for 21 years, has filed to seek re-election.

Johnson, who lives in Hopkins, was a standout basketball player at the College of Charleston from 2005 to 2009, and went on to play professionally on the international stage, with stops in Canada, Mexico and elsewhere. He currently owns a consulting firm, and is a member of the Richland County Recreation Commission board. He's been active in Democratic politics in Richland County, and earlier this year was the state campaign chairman for presidential hopeful Andrew Yang.

During a recent conversation with Free Times, Johnson says he has been mulling a run for the District 80 seat for some time. He thinks now is the time for change in the district.

"I've long been thinking about doing it, because I think is is time for a new generation," Johnson says. "It's time for individuals with more progressive ideas. It's just time to move forward. As great as Jimmy has done for our district, it's time to pass the torch and move forward. I felt like I was the right person to do it."

Johnson says, if elected, he would push to expand broadband internet service in the mostly rural District 80, as well as other underserved areas in South Carolina. He notes that thousands of people across Richland and Kershaw counties still lack access to broadband.

"It's not the fact that they can't afford it, it's the fact that there's not a provider, at all," he says. "It's an issue we have to address."

He says he also wants to see better medical services in Lower Richland, where there is not a hospital, and notes he would push for upgrades to roads and bridges in the district. He also wants to shepherd more community programs for seniors and young people in the area.

Johnson says he also would work to bring more business and jobs to the district, but would push to do so in a way that is measured and respectful to longtime residents in the area.

"Controlled development is knowing where we are going to put something, putting it somewhere with intention and doing enough to keep our young talent ... in Lower Richland," Johnson says.

Bales has served as District 80's representative since 1999, and has a long history in Lower Richland. An Army veteran, Bales was the longtime principal of Lower Richland High School. He also was a member of Richland County Council, first from 1977 to 1984, then again from 1986 to 1990. In the last couple years, Bales has had a small handful of medical scares on the floor of the House, but has recovered and returned to work each time.

Johnson insists his challenge for the District 80 seat is not a personal campaign against Bales.

"Dr. Bales has done great," Johnson says. "He has been phenomenal for the people of District 80. Everybody down there loves him. But, we also feel like it's time for Dr. Bales to pass the torch."

Aside from Bales and Johnson, a Republican — Vincent E. Wilson — has also filed to seek election in the Democratic stronghold district. Filing for elections remains open until noon March 30.