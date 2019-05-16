A man who has been charged with burning two rental homes owned by Gov. Henry McMaster told his father he doesn't understand why he's in trouble.
According to The Post and Courier, Frank John Wilberding is facing two arson charges and a drug possession charge following the Tuesday incident on Greene Street, not far from the University of South Carolina. The homes in question are owned by McMaster. The fire reportedly caused nearly a half million dollars in damage to the rental homes. McMaster and his wife own numerous rental homes near USC.
Wilberding, according to the paper, is an aspiring rapper who goes by the moniker Dank Frank. He has a number of songs on Soundcloud, including "4 Loko 2 Go," "Codeine & Cocaine," "She F#!k On Me" and "Don't Need S#!t."
“He says he does not understand what’s going on,” Ed Wilberding, Frank's father, said after the arrest. “I think he’s in some sort of shock.”
Frank Wilberding has been living in Columbia this year after living in Los Angeles for a while when he was working on his music.