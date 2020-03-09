Danielson wins Irmo council seat after tight special election and recount

Irmo businessman Bill Danielson won an Irmo Town Council seat in a special election March 3, but the vote count was so close that a recount was required.

The seat was left open after voters ousted longtime Mayor Hardy King, who had held that post since 2011, and replaced him with Barry Walker Sr. in November. Tuesday’s election was held to fill Walker’s former council seat.

Danielson won by five votes, with 270, besting Barbara Waldman’s 265. The count was upheld after a recount on March 5.

Mike Ward came in third with 110 votes, followed by Arthur McClain, who had 10 votes.

Danielson, president and managing partner of Datapay, a payroll services company, has been active with chambers and non-profit organizations in the Midlands for the past 30 years. He is a newcomer to elected office, but has served as an appointee with the State Department of Disabilities and Special Needs.

Danielson says his message to voters was to make sure the council treats people with respect, and to bring a tone of decency to council meetings that have been marked by discord in the past.

He says he is looking forward to working with Mayor Walker, “a colleague and a friend.”

Danielson notes that his fellow candidates conducted positive campaigns, and he looks forward to working with them in the future.

Waldman, a research associate professor for research at the University of South Carolina Department of Biological Sciences and a volunteer in Lexington-Richland District 5 schools, says she hoped the recount would show a change. But election officials confirmed the 270 to 265 vote after the recount.

Danielson’s election adds another new voice to the town of Irmo.

Former Mayor King’s tenure was controversial at times, and council meetings were often marked by sharp disagreements, often between King and Walker.

In November, voters not only removed King, but also two incumbent councilmen, Julius Waites and Mark Pouliot, electing political newcomers Kelly Busch and Erik Sickinger in their stead.

Meetings have thus far been more harmonious than in the past. The council has already undertaken community outreach programs and appears to be working together on major changes in governing policies.

Long-time incumbent Councilwoman Kathy Condom has expressed satisfaction with the new faces and says she expects the changes will benefit the town.