A day before the University of the South Carolina board planned to vote for a new president, a state judge called off the meeting after a trustee complained that it violated state law.
USC board member Charles Williams said he won a temporary restraining order Thursday after seeking injunction because the board was not notified of the special meeting five days ahead of time.
Trustees received a meeting announcement on Tuesday, days after Gov. Henry McMaster lobbied the board to reconsider retired Army Gen. Robert Caslen as USC’s new president.
A hearing is scheduled for July 19 before Judge Robert Hood in Columbia.