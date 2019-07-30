Mi Casita, a Decker Boulevard club that has long drawn the ire of Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, is shutting down.
The sheriff's department announced the closure in a Tuesday statement, saying the club at 2205 Decker Boulevard has given up its alcohol licenses. The club had been scheduled for an emergency hearing Thursday in front of the state Department of Revenue, which was considering a license revocation for the bar on the grounds it was a public nuisance.
The sheriff's department had responded to more than 50 complaints at Mi Casita in just less than three years, for everything from alcohol violations to an alleged murder. The State reports that two people were shot outside the club in an incident earlier in July. There also was a shooting outside the club in January.
Mi Casita grabbed headlines in 2017 when questions arose about whether it was operating as a strip club, of sorts.
A November 2017 piece in Free Times noted the following: "'Buck Naked Monday' used to be a weekly promotion at Mi Casita, the business’s Facebook page reveals. Just a few weeks ago they were putting on 'Kitty Kat Tuesdays.' A video of one such night shows women wearing cat mascot heads, and rhinestone bikinis that would probably disintegrate in pool water, while they dance and men toss money at them. One woman has Xs of glittering tape covering her nipples. And only two weeks ago someone posted a video at the club on Instagram of women in stripper attire playing Twister while another woman, again, throws money at them."
The announced closure of Mi Casita comes less than a week after Lott shuttered Club LaRoice in Northeast Columbia. Lott shut down that club — he literally chained the doors with a gold chain — using a public nuisance ordinance County Council approved earlier this year. RCSD reports that it responded to Club LaRoice 39 times in the last year, including for gun-related incidents in June and July.