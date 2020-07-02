Columbia's Bakari Sellers talks Ringer podcast, new book, giving voice to Black rural South

Bakari Sellers is everywhere. Or at least it seems that way.

Sellers, the attorney, CNN political pundit and former S.C. state representative, added a new title to his resume recently: Bestselling author. In May, he released My Vanishing Country, a memoir that traces his own history growing up in tiny Denmark, South Carolina, as well as his father's role in the civil rights movement, and examines the struggles of working class African Americans in the rural South. The tome spent three weeks on The New York Times' hardcover nonfiction bestseller list.

More recently, Sellers launched The Bakari Sellers Podcast, a twice-a-week show — hitting every Monday and Thursday — that is part of The Ringer Podcast Network. The Ringer website, founded by former ESPN personality, journalist and author Bill Simmons, has become a popular destination for those seeking out news and features on sports and pop culture, as well as to tap into one of the site's nearly four dozen podcasts.

In his podcast, which had its first two episodes on June 29 and July 2, Sellers discusses a host of topics — politics, race, sports, media, the presidential campaign and much more — with a tapestry of guests. The first two episodes have included chats with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, author and MSNBC contributor Tiffany Cross and Fox Sports reporter Alan Cavanna. Former NBA superstars Vince Carter and Antawn Jamison are scheduled for an upcoming episode.

Sellers' arrival at The Ringer comes at an interesting time, as Simmons has come under fire — most pointedly in a New York Times piece by Noam Scheiber — for a lack of racial diversity on the staff at the media outlet.

Free Times recently caught up with Sellers for a chat about the podcast and his coming to it at this particular moment, what it's like to have a bestselling book, and what it's like balancing his many gigs. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Free Times: The book came out in May. How has the response been?

Sellers: It's been phenomenal. Coming from Denmark, South Carolina, and having a book on the New York Times bestseller list for three weeks was just amazing. The sales have been phenomenal. It's done so good that the book has now been picked up with Harper Collins' French, German and Spanish divisions, so it will be going on sale across the world. It's just cool to be able to share your story with the world, and hopefully people will get a sense of understanding and sense of pride when they read it.

The book comes at a time when many are thinking a lot about racial injustice and civil rights in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minnesota. How does My Vanishing Country kind of marry to this moment?

I chalk it up to God making no mistakes, because my book was right on time. We talk about the pain and trauma of the Black experience, we talk about the [1968] Orangeburg Massacre. Sometimes I remind people that this moment is not just about George Floyd and it's not just about Breonna Taylor. It's about years of systemic justice and racial oppression. My Vanishing Country talks about those things. I think it marries to the moment quite well.

You mention Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police in Louisville. On the first two episodes of The Bakari Sellers Podcast, you start with a few greetings, but then call for the arrests of those who killed her. Are you going to keep that going?

Yes. I think it is necessary. I have a daughter [Kai Carter] and we were on Tamron Hall's show a couple weeks ago. She brought a tear to my eye by talking about the fact she was going to live for Breonna Taylor. A Black man with this platform that I have, it's my obligation to lift up her name. We can't forget about her. Her name is no longer trending, but as long as I have a platform, I'm going to push it out.

The Ringer is known for covering a lot of topics, from sports to pop culture and beyond. The early episodes of your podcast also seem to touch on a wealth of subjects, including politics, sports, African American culture. Is that the goal with the podcast?

We are going to talk about politics in 2020. We are going to talk about the quest for racial equality and justice. It will be a little bit heavier in that. But we are also going to talk culture, sports and entertainment. Deshaun Watson came on and I had to eat a little crow [because of Watson's domination of the University of South Carolina, Sellers' law school alma mater, when Watson played at Clemson]. We wanted to let people know Deshaun is a good guy with everything he's doing. We are going to try to do a heavy-hitter celebrity type on Mondays and thinker/writer/influencer on Thursdays. We'll ride that out and give people my thoughts and opinions and views of the day.

How did this come about, for you to have a podcast at The Ringer?

Bill Simmons offered me an opportunity, man. Bill is a great guy and The Ringer is a preeminent podcast [network] through Spotify. They gave me the support and infrastructure I needed to make it work. Producers, resources. ... I can do it from anywhere, I have the equipment. It just works. With the book, with the podcast, with me becoming a better lawyer everyday, Pete [Strom, who founded the Columbia law firm where Sellers practices] allows me the flexibility to dream and dream big with the things I want to do.

In recent weeks, Simmons and The Ringer have been criticized for a lack of diversity within the site's staff. Did this opportunity for you come around before that hit the news?

It was crazy. Yes, it came around before. As we were negotiating and we finally finished the contract, then there is a New York Times article. It's like, "Man, I just got hired and now we're in The New York Times." Regardless, for me, I know Bill now and I talk to Bill often. One of the things a lot of people are doing is taking stock of their blind spots. Bill recognizes he has blind spots. He recognizes he has things he needs to do to improve diversity, improve inclusion, improve the voices at The Ringer. I trust him on that. My job is to verify and hold him accountable on that, and I will with that platform. He's allowed me the flexibility to talk about issues of racial injustice. This is a spot where there might have been a hole at The Ringer, talking about these issues and politics in this fashion. Hopefully I'll fill that void.

Do you feel any extra pressure, because of that recent scrutiny The Ringer faced?

Nah. Not at all. I just want to put out a good product every week, from the music that I choose to the guests that I have. Nobody is going to be able to have the guests on that I have and talk about the issues the way we talk about them.

You're scheduled to have Vince Carter on an upcoming episode. Isn't Vince your wife's ex-husband?

That's correct. He's the father of my oldest daughter.

It sounds like things are cool and y'all have a good relationship.

Oh, yeah. We are adults, man. This is a new American family, just add water. I tell everyone that Vince is a damn good father and I'm [Kai's] bonus dad and we work together to give her the best possible life.