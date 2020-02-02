The City of Columbia is working on a plan in which it would fund a program that employs homeless citizens to help with beautification work in the city.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin spoke of the initiative on Jan. 29 during his annual State of the City Address. The speech, delivered to a large crowd at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, was the 10th State of the City address from the third-term mayor, who was first elected in 2010.

“Details are being finalized to work with Transitions to begin to also employ our unsheltered citizens, our homeless citizens, to complete beautification projects across our city,” Benjamin said. “We’re excited to see that get underway.”

Transitions Homeless Center is a facility that offers a number of services for homeless people, including shelter programs, meals, help finding jobs and housing, and more. While the city will be financing the beautification effort — Benjamin said the city is making a “six-figure commitment” to the program — Transitions will help in organizing workers.

“We’ve hoped to do something like this for a while,” the mayor told reporters following the State of the City. “It’s based on a program that started in Little Rock, Arkansas. We will be employing men and women and Transitions will be our fiscal agent. This will be to work on beautification projects, with everything from litter cleanup to planting flowers. This is one that will be a really, really cool project. This is putting people to work.”

While details are still developing, the mayor said the work will take place in the city center.

Finlay Park was also a key topic for Benjamin during his Jan. 29 address. The aging, battered 18-acre expanse, which is bordered by Assembly, Laurel, Taylor and Gadsden streets downtown, has troubled City Council for quite a while. The park was once a showpiece for the Capital City — it was referred to as the “Crown Jewel” of the city’s park system — but has long faced bouts of disrepair. For example, the picturesque spiral fountain at the top of the park along Laurel Street the has been shut off for years. The park also has become a frequent gathering place for large swaths of the city’s homeless population.

But in October the city announced its intent to launch an $18 million overhaul of the park, an effort that would complement plans the U.S. National Whitewater Center has to open a recreational amenity in the park.

The mayor thinks the Finlay overhaul could fundamentally impact downtown Columbia.

“We are going to continue in our development efforts as we revitalize and invest in Finlay Park,” Benjamin said. “It’s a a plot with so much land and character. This [revitalization] plan, developed in-house by our incredible parks staff, will change Columbia for a generation. It will be a unique partnership that will go beyond the $18 million or $20 million we invest in it. It will change our city. We are committed to making that happen in 2020.”

The mayor told reporters a resolution will likely come before City Council in the next two months, in which the Finlay Park revamp would be put up for a formal vote.

“There are a number of different financing options,” Benjamin said. “Our issue is that we are literally managing a number of different efforts at the same time. We’re looking at how we manage Finlay Park renovation, the expansion of the convention center and several other projects. But [Finlay Park] is moving along quite well.”