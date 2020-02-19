Columbia political power couple is on Tom Steyer mailers — but hasn't endorsed him

If you've been to your mailbox in Columbia in the last several days, you might have found the smiling face of longtime Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine staring back at you.

A mailer sent out by the campaign of billionaire Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer features the businessman posing with Devine — an 18-year member of Columbia City Council and the first, and still only, African-American woman ever elected to that body — and her family, including her husband Jamie Devine, the chairman of the Richland One school board.

It's an image that likely catches eyes in Columbia, as the Devines are a political power couple in the Capital City. The pair has hosted numerous receptions for presidential candidates at their home, and Tameika's endorsement, in particular, is a sought-after commodity for South Carolina's "First in the South" Democratic presidential primary on Feb. 29

But there's one catch to the recent Steyer mailer featuring the Devines: Neither Tameika nor Jamie has endorsed the billionaire businessman.

Tameika tells Free Times she has not yet endorsed any candidate for the primary. She says her endorsement likely will come later this week. She says Steyer is on her "short list" but hinted she's leaning toward another candidate.

She also noted that Jamie Devine hasn't endorsed a candidate in the presidential race, either.

"That photo [on the Steyer mailer] was taken at a meet-and-greet reception we did for him several months ago," Devine tells Free Times. She was not upset that the photo has been used on a Steyer mailer, noting that "it's his photo and he can use it." The 8-inch by 11-inch mailer — which folds out into a 22-inch-long poster — does not include the Devines' names, nor does it contain text saying they endorse Steyer.

Implying support of political leaders without an endorsement is not uncommon in presidential politics. Numerous candidates in the Democratic field have been running TV commercials with old clips of former President Barack Obama praising them in one way or another. Obama has not made an endorsement in the primary.

Steyer, who performed poorly in early contests in Iowa and New Hampshire, has planted his flag in South Carolina, and is polling much higher in the Palmetto State.

As noted in a poll by Change Research for the Democratic group The Welcome Party, former Vice President Joe Biden and progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are running neck-and-neck at 23 percent each. Steyer is polling in second, at 20 percent.

But not everybody agrees with his tactics.

“I think it’s clear that what Steyer is doing is not investing, he’s paying people off,” Brady Quirk-Garvan, the former Charleston County Democratic Party chairman, said in a recent Post and Courier story. “I understand how that’s a fine line but it’s clearly one that’s been crossed here.”

But others, such as longtime Democratic state Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, of Orangeburg, who was recently hired as a senior adviser on Steyer's campaign, dismissed concerns about the billionaire's spending in the Palmetto State.

“Don’t hate the player, hate the game,” she told The Post and Courier, adding, "Is it [Steyer's] fault that Kamala Harris didn’t have his money? Is it his fault that Cory Booker couldn’t raise enough money? Why are you hating on Steyer because he had the wherewithal to build a business and make money?”

Tameika Isaac Devine's voice on Columbia City Council rings out second only to Mayor Steve Benjamin. The third-term mayor has already endorsed billionaire Mike Bloomberg in the presidential race. Bloomberg is not competing in South Carolina's primary, and has instead poured resources into the Super Tuesday states.