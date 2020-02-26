Columbia police, Richland sheriff, feds urging use of tip line on gun crimes

City, county and federal authorities are imploring Columbia area residents to use a phone tip line specifically if they have information on gun crimes, and are offering federal reward money in hopes of enticing citizens to share information.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, and Vince Pallozzi, special agent in charge of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' Charlotte field division, announced the effort in a Feb. 26 news conference at police headquarters.

The effort is the latest Columbia-area collaboration between the city, county and federal government in regard to guns and violent crime.

In July, the city, county and U.S. Attorney's office launched the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative in North Columbia, the mostly African American section of the Capital City largely outlined by the 29203 zip code. The multi-faceted project seeks to reduce violent crime and gun crimes in the area.

Then, in September, the Columbia Police Department said it was getting nearly $746,000 in grant funding from the federal government for the formation of a Crime Gun Intelligence Unit. The city’s new gun unit includes crime analysts, ballistic experts, a program manager and a coordinator for the department’s Project Ceasefire program, among others.

Project Ceasefire is a program in which CPD reaches out to violent offenders who are on probation and parole and puts them on notice that any further gun-related offenses would result in stiff prison sentences. However, to balance that, police put those offenders directly in contact with service providers — focusing on parenting skills, job training, housing, help with substance abuse and beyond — that could assist them with various resources they might need to avoid returning to crime.

Now the agencies are touting the phone tip line — 888-ATF-TIPS — for citizens to report gun crimes. Pallozzi said the federal government will offer rewards, ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, for hotline tips that lead to a conviction. The tip line is being funded by the ATF.

Lott noted community help is critical.

"The only way we are going to solve the gun violence problem we've got in the Midlands is by us working together," Lott said. "That's not just [law enforcement], that's the community. ... What we all hear is that the community is fed up with gun violence. When they are ready to take some action, this gives them the avenue to take action, by calling in tips."

Pallozzi says callers can remain anonymous, if they choose.

Holbrook conceded that local law enforcement has long pleaded with area residents to share information with police in regard to gun crimes, but many potential witnesses remain reluctant to get involved. He's hopeful that the possibility of a monetary reward will urge citizens to provide tips.

"I don't think you can ignore the amount of the rewards," the chief said. "I just don't think you can ignore that. It's a lot of money. Maybe that drives courage, or maybe it drives the conscience. We hope it's a factor."

2019 was a deadly year in Columbia. There were 25 murders in the city limits last year, up 67 percent from 2018. Of those 25 killings, 20 of them — 80 percent — were committed with a firearm.

Holbrook said the city has seized 110 guns in the first two months of 2020, 39 of which were stolen.