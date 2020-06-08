Columbia police chief says officer's knee "shifted" during controversial protest arrest

Columbia's police chief says an officer's knee "unintentionally shifted" into an "incorrect position" in the midst of a May 30 arrest during protests in the Capital City. A photo and videos had shown the officer had his knee placed against the back of the man's neck.

The officer in question remains on duty, and the chief says he did not violate the department's policy.

Chief Skip Holbrook addressed the matter in a lengthy statement issued at about 8 p.m. Monday night. It came after The State newspaper on June 5 published a photo by photographer Tracy Glantz which showed three Columbia Police SWAT officers subduing an African American man on the ground during the May 30 protests. One officer has his left knee against the man's neck in the photo.

Meanwhile, WIS-TV received a cellphone video from a citizen depicting the arrest. That video shows the officer with his knee placed against the back of the man’s neck area for several seconds.

Also on June 5, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin released police body cam videos of the arrest in question. That body cam footage can be viewed here and here. In the shorter video, there appears to be a fleeting moment that shows the officer moving his left leg away from the back of the man’s neck area at about the 20 second mark.

In his Monday night statement, Holbrook, who has led CPD for six years, says the man in the video was "actively resisting" being arrested.

"Officers are trained to place their knee on the shoulder blade area of a non-compliant suspect during a prone handcuffing procedure, just as in this case," the chief said in the statement.

"However, in this incident, the officer’s knee momentarily moved from the shoulder blade area to the neck. The officer quickly realized the improper placement of his knee and adjusted accordingly, as other officers worked to control and secure the suspect. As soon as the flex cuffs were properly secured on the suspect, he was assisted to his feet and handed off to an arrest team. The entire incident lasted less than 60 seconds."

The chief went on to say that the officer's knee "unintentionally shifted" during the incident. According to The State, the man was charged with violating curfew.

Holbrook said the officer's knee on the back of the man's neck was "an incorrect position that was quickly corrected." The officer has received "refresher training" on prone position handcuffing, and all CPD officers have been reminded to intervene when a fellow officer's technique is improper or unsafe.

The incident happened on May 30 along Assembly Street. That was the day when a massive peaceful protest and march against police brutality and racial injustice took place at the Statehouse, but gave way to a much more intense and violent situation as the late afternoon and evening wore on.

More peaceful protests in Columbia have continued for more than a week since, as citizens react to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, an African American man who was killed after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

Benjamin on June 5 said he was "immediately concerned" after seeing a photo of the Columbia officer's knee against the man's neck, and subsequently released the body cam footage. Free Times has reached out to the mayor regarding Holbrook's Monday statement.