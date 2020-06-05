Columbia Mayor releases footage from protest arrest after knee-on-neck photo published

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin released a pair of police body cam videos late Friday afternoon connected to the arrest of an African American man during last weekend's protests in the Capital City. The release of the footage came after a photo published Friday by The State showed a Columbia Police SWAT officer with his knee placed against the back of the man's neck.

"When I first saw the picture of the officer here in Columbia published by The State taken during last week’s protests and subsequent violence arresting a man while holding him down with his knee I was immediately concerned, and I wanted answers," the third-term mayor said in a Friday statement. "I immediately spoke with Chief [Skip] Holbrook, who was aware of the situation and had already conducted a full review of the situation and also a review of our policies."

The State photo in question was taken on the evening of May 30 along Assembly Street. That was the day where a huge crowd marched in protest against the death of of George Floyd in Minnesota, an African American man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes. While that day's protests began peacefully, the scene became much more intense in the late afternoon and into the evening.

The newspaper's photo shows three members of the Columbia Police SWAT team, clad in green uniforms and vests and green helmets, subduing an African American man on the ground. One officer has his left knee placed against the back of the man's neck in the photograph.

The State reports the man was being arrested for a curfew violation.

"The chokehold is not allowed under City of Columbia policies and will not be tolerated. The only exception is when it is necessary to protect someone from serious physical injury or to protect human life," Benjamin said in his statement. "I went to CPD headquarters to personally review the recordings and in the interests of full transparency asked for it to be immediately released to the public."

You can view the body cam footage in question here (the officer who is recording begins walking up on the incident at about the 5:35 mark in this one) and here. In the shorter video, there appears to be a fleeting moment that shows the officer moving his left leg away from the back of the man's neck area at about the 20 second mark.

In his Friday statement, the mayor asked anyone who videoed the incident to send footage to CPD.

When reached by Free Times Friday evening, Benjamin said the situation is still under investigation. He says the the entire arrest, from the time officers engaged with the man until the time that they stood him up, was about 61 seconds. He says, from his viewing of the videos, it is simply not clear from the available footage if or for how long the officer's knee might have been placed against the man's neck.

The SWAT members who arrested the man in question were not wearing body cameras. Benjamin says typically only officers who answer calls for service wear body cams at CPD. However, he says the department has ordered helmet cameras for SWAT officers. The mayor says that decision was made prior to the incident in question.

Video of of Floyd's in-custody death in Minnesota has sent shockwaves across the world and touched off protests across the nation against racial injustice and police brutality.

"Our country is experiencing an important movement toward equality and justice," the mayor says. "The City of Columbia is fully dedicated to being leaders in this movement."