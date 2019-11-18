As South Carolina barrels toward February's first-in-the-south Democratic presidential primary, the endorsement of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin has been among the most coveted among the large field of candidates.
And now we know where the third-term mayor of the state's Capital City will throw his support.
On Monday morning, Benjamin told Free Times and The Post and Courier via text that he plans to back businessman and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, assuming the billionaire businessman and philanthropist formally gets into the race.
"If Michael Bloomberg jumps into the presidential race this week, I plan to support him," Benjamin said.
Benjamin’s support would mark arguably the most high-profile endorsement by a South Carolina Democrat so far this presidential cycle.
Other notable S.C. Democrats who have come off the sidelines include former state representative and CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, who endorsed U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and former governor and U.S. Education Secretary Dick Riley, who endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden.
Both of South Carolina’s Democratic congressmen, Jim Clyburn of Columbia and Joe Cunningham of Charleston, have remained neutral.
Bloomberg has not officially announced a campaign, but has made heavy overtures about running. The New York City mayor from 2002 to 2013 has filed paperwork to get on the Democratic primary ballot in Arkansas.
Benjamin is in this third term as Columbia's mayor, and he has increasingly found himself in the national spotlight through the years. He has been heavily involved in the national U.S. Conference of Mayors, where he served a term as the organization's president.
In 2016 he offered a speech at the Democratic National Convention, and also sat beside former President Bill Clinton during one evening session at that convention. It was also revealed, through a WikiLeaks hack of Hillary Clinton's campaign manager, that Benjamin was on a "first cut" list of possible candidates for vice president in 2016.
Benjamin backed Hillary Clinton, an establishment Democratic candidate, throughout the primary process in South Carolina in the 2016 campaign, which is why some might find his support of Bloomberg, who would be a late entrant into the race, should he formally announce, a bit surprising.
On Nov. 17, Bloomberg spoke at the Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, and Benjamin was in attendance. Among other remarks there, Bloomberg apologized for the controversial "stop and frisk" police tactics in New York during his time as mayor. The practice, which gave officers wide berth to stop and search people they thought might be involved in criminal activity, had an overt impact on black and Latino citizens.
Winthrop University political science professor Scott Huffmon says backing from the popular African American mayor could prove critical for the the former New York City leader, but a number of other factors also are at play.
"It would be important for Bloomberg," Huffmon tells Free Times. "He has little chance of getting black support unless African American leaders in South Carolina give him an introduction to the community. Still, assuming he gets more African American endorsements than Mayor Benjamin, he has no history with black voters in South Carolina.
"If [former Vice President Joe] Biden does worse than expected in Iowa and/or New Hampshire, then it might thin out Biden’s support among African American voters. Even so, all of the candidates who hope to strip African American support need to have good showings in Iowa and/or New Hampshire AND get a little help from Biden upsetting his own apple cart."
Recent polls have shown Biden still holds a commanding lead in the Palmetto State.
The Post and Courier's Jamie Lovegrove contributed.