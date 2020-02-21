Columbia Mayor Benjamin will personally argue gun case if it's heard by SC Supreme Court

It appears Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is prepared to put his legal muscles to work in defending a number of city gun laws that are being challenged by state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

In January, Wilson sued the City of Columbia over a trio of gun-related ordinances Benjamin and Columbia City Council have passed in the last year. The attorney general filed the lawsuit in the state Supreme Court. Wilson is asking the Supreme Court to hear the matter without it going through the lower court system first.

Now the City of Columbia has filed paperwork consenting to the case being tried before the Supreme Court. Benjamin, an attorney, tells Free Times that, if that court decides to hear the matter, then he will personally argue the case, along with attorney Patrick Wright.

The suit in question challenges three ordinances Columbia passed in 2019: one that prohibits the possession of firearms within 1,000 feet of a school; another that allows for the seizure of guns from individuals who have an extreme risk protection order against them, commonly known as a “red flag” law; and a third that added so-called “ghost guns” to the city’s nuisance laws.

“Gun violence is affecting every community in America, including our own, and our state leaders not only fail to act to stop it but actually want to stop us from keeping our schools gun-free, ending the production of untraceable ghost guns and passing common sense bipartisan red flag laws that keep guns out of the hands of those who will harm others or themselves," Benjamin told Free Times on Feb. 21.

"These ordinances are not only constitutional but morally sound and it’s a shame that we have to fight our own elected officials in our courts to try and save lives. I am fully prepared to take on that battle on behalf of the people of Columbia and South Carolina.”

Previously Wilson’s office had issued opinions on all three city ordinances, alleging they are unlawful.

Wilson has repeatedly argued that state statutes dictate that, with few exceptions, state law — not city or county regulations — takes precedence in regard to firearm regulations in South Carolina.

“The Office of the Attorney General has consistently construed ... that the General Assembly intended that state law expressly occupy the entire field of South Carolina firearm regulation and preempt any local ordinance on the same subject, except where local regulations are expressly permitted by those same statutes,” the lawsuit reads, in part.

In addition to consenting to the Supreme Court being the venue for the gun case, the city's recent court filing also alleges that, "the Attorney General is attempting to usurp and dampen the ability of the duly elected officials of the City of Columbia and other political subdivisions of the state to pass ordinances for the safety, well-being and benefit of citizens."

Benjamin has been aggressive on gun laws in Columbia. Aside from the aforementioned ordinances, in 2017 he pushed through a city ban on gun bump stocks — devices that can make a semi-automatic weapon perform like an automatic weapon. And he supported Columbia’s adoption of ShotSpotter, technology that notifies officers of the location of gunshots in near real time.

The mayor and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook in September also touted more than $745,000 in federal grant funds the city is using specifically to target gun crimes and establish a crime gun intelligence unit.