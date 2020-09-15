Columbia mask law extended again amid coronavirus

Keep masking up, Capital City.

That was the message that was sent by Columbia City Council Tuesday as it unanimously extended, for the second time, an emergency ordinance requiring citizens to wear masks in commercial businesses amid the novel coronavirus.

Columbia initially approved a mask ordinance on June 23. Council then voted to extend the law in early August.

The latest extension approved Tuesday is good for 60 days.

Since Columbia first enacted its mask law, a number of neighboring governments have passed similar ordinances. Richland County Council voted on Aug. 31 to extend its own mask ordinance another two months.

Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has long resisted a statewide mask mandate, but has encouraged local governments to pass them if they see fit. As of late August there were about 80 local governments hat had approved mask laws, covering about half the state.

Meanwhile, public health officials have extolled the value of wearing a mask as COVID-19 drags on. In an Aug. 25 news release, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control noted that "those jurisdictions with mask requirements in place have seen an overall decrease of 43 percent of total cases for the five weeks after the requirements were implemented compared to before the requirements were in place."

Columbia’s mask law requires citizens to wear them inside of all commercial businesses within the city limits. Those who violate the ordinance could be subject to a civil penalty: $25 for individuals and $100 for businesses. Free Times has reached out to Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins as to the number of mask citations the city has issued.

The city has even run a social media campaign in an attempt to encourage people to wear face coverings.

Also Tuesday, City Council voted to continue suspending its normal meeting procedures. It has been meeting virtually, rather than at City Hall, since COVID-19 began to take off in the spring. The order on that also is good for 60 days.

As noted by city emergency Management Director Harry Tinsley during Tuesday's meeting, statewide there have been more than 130,000 of COVID-19 and almost 3,000 deaths since March. There have been 209 COVID-19 related deaths in Richland County.

The city has been operating a COVID-19 testing center 2204 Lee St., near Five Points, for the last month. There have been more than 2,300 tests administered at that site, and the positivity rate from that testing site has been 12.3 percent, Tinsley said.

Tinsley also noted that, as of this week, Columbia's municipal court, which has been shuttered for months amid COVID-19, is reopening.

"Staff has worked very diligently ... to get ready to do that," Tinsley said of the city court reopening. "They installed a thermal temperature scanner to ensure implementation of our COVID-19 safety procedures and requirements for anyone entering the courthouse."