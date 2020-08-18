Columbia decides against curfew for now, will look to crack down on house parties

Columbia City Council on Aug. 18 elected not to reinstate a curfew in the city as college students return to campus, but it will look to increase enforcement on crowded house parties and push other measures to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

There had been talk in city circles of returning to a curfew of some type as the University of South Carolina is set to go back in session. In the spring, when COVID-19 began to take off across the Palmetto State, the city had an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m curfew. That eventually expired in June.

But, as detailed by Mayor Steve Benjamin during the Aug. 18 Council meeting, city leaders have decided not to go back to a curfew, at least for the time being.

In particular, Benjamin indicated the city would not likely return to a curfew as long as Republican Gov. Henry McMaster's "last call" executive order is in place. That order, among other things, prohibits bars and restaurants from selling alcohol after 11 p.m.

The mayor said Aug. 18 that the city will make a formal request to McMaster that he keep the "last call" executive order going until there is a sustained deceleration of COVID-19 in the Columbia area.

"If he decides [to end the statewide 11 p.m. alcohol order], we reserve the authority as a Council to reimpose a curfew under state law and city ordinance," Benjamin said.

While Council shied away from a new curfew on Aug. 18, it did pass first reading on an ordinance that would allow for penalties for landlords who own properties where large house parties take place.

In Columbia, owners who rent out property to renters must have a permit from the city. Landlords must abide by a host of rules, and there is a point system. If too many violations occur at a given property, the ability to rent out that property can be revoked.

Under the measure that got first approval Aug. 18, if a large house party happens at a given property, it could be deemed a "serious offense" under city law and cause a 10-point penalty for the property owner. An accumulation of 15 points can lead to the revocation of the rental permit.

"We want to see large house gatherings and other high-risk events come to an end," Benjamin said. "Following the data and the news reports, it appears that the vast majority of the challenges that colleges are facing as students return back for the fall are usually because of events that happen off-campus, not on-campus."

Colleges across the nation, and in the South, are grappling with the return to school. On Aug. 17, the University of North Carolina announced it was going to online classes after four clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks cropped up in student living spaces.

Council's move to curb house parties in Columbia didn't sit well with everyone. Citizen Scott Linaberry spoke out against the measure on Aug. 18. Linaberry owns more than a dozen duplexes in Columbia, mostly rented to college students. He says Council is "trying to ding landlords for the actions of their tenants."

"The one thing that concerns me about this particular ordinance is that it is only directed at these types of houses, rental houses or properties that tenants don't own," Linaberry said. "Not only will it affect college kids, but it will affect any house that the tenants do not own, basically because this is the only way you can enforce anything, is to ding a landlord who you are already expecting to act like a parent to their tenants."

The city also is asking private student housing complexes in the city to "seriously consider" shutting down their community swimming pools, in hopes of avoiding massive pool parties where young people could spread the virus while in close proximity to one another.

Benjamin noted that Columbia's collegiate landscape — which includes USC, Benedict College, Columbia International University, Allen University, Columbia College, and Midlands Technical College — puts it "in a unique position" in needing to ensure measures are being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the young adults who attend those schools stream back to the city.

Among those steps will be an effort to increase the use of face masks in Columbia. Council recently extended its ordinance that requires citizens to wear masks in businesses in the city for another two months.

While there had been talk among some city leaders heading into the Aug. 18 meeting about increasing penalties for not wearing masks, for now the city is planning to step up outreach and promotion of the effort, in the hopes for better compliance.