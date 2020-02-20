Columbia Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine endorses Elizabeth Warren

Longtime Columbia City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine announced Thursday evening that she's endorsing progressive Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president.

Devine's endorsement of Warren came during a teleconference Thursday. Warren is among a number of candidates who will compete in South Carolina's "First in the South" Democratic primary on Feb. 29.

A Feb. 18 Marist poll showed Warren polling in fourth place nationally, at 12 percent. Meanwhile, a recent Change Research poll for Democratic group The Welcome Party shows her polling in fifth in South Carolina, at 9 percent.

But the Massachusetts senator seemed to find new momentum in a Feb. 19 debate in Las Vegas, making waves on social media after some withering takedowns of billionaire former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Devine is a powerful voice on Columbia City Council. She was first elected to her citywide seat in 2002 and was the first, and still only, African American woman elected to the body. She is largely considered third-term Mayor Steve Benjamin's top lieutenant, and recently wrapped up a three-year run as Columbia's mayor pro tem, i.e. the second-in-command on Council. She's made no secret about the fact she'd like to run for mayor in the future.

"I am so impressed by Senator Elizabeth Warren," Devine said Thursday. "Senator Warren has, as people say, a plan for everything. Not just a plan for everything, but a passion for our country, and what our country is and what it can be. ... She makes a point of not just acknowledging racism, white supremacy, income inequality and all the things that are currently plaguing our country, but she is insisting that, before we can make a change, that we have to make sure that all communities — communities of color, communities of diverse backgrounds — have a seat at the table and their voices are listened to."

Devine's endorsement of Warren comes just one day after Free Times reported that the campaign of billionaire businessman Tom Steyer has been sending out mailers that include a picture of Steyer posing with Tameika and her husband, Jamie Devine, the chairman of the Richland One school board. Tameika Devine told Free Times on Feb. 19 that neither she nor Jamie had endorsed Steyer. She said the photo in question was taken at a meet-and-greet the Devines hosted for Steyer back in the fall.

Meanwhile, Benjamin has already endorsed Bloomberg in the presidential race. Bloomberg is not competing in South Carolina’s primary, and has instead poured resources into the Super Tuesday states.