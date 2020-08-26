Columbia councilman protesting alcohol licenses for USC's football stadium, arena

In the last few years, as the University of South Carolina and others have worked to shut down some bars and curb the party culture in Five Points, Columbia City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann has often sided with business owners in the longstanding nightlife district.

Now the councilman is turning the tables on the university.

Rickenmann is formally protesting the renewal of the alcohol licenses for USC's Williams-Brice football stadium and Colonial Life Arena, where the Gamecocks play basketball and host concerts. He filed the protests — which are against third-party vendors who supply food and beverages to the respective venues — in July with the state Department of Revenue.

Hearings for the protests have not yet been scheduled, the Revenue Department said.

Until this year, the only time Colonial Life Arena or Williams-Brice could sell beer and wine was during concerts and other non-USC athletic events. But the school got permission to start selling beer and wine at games at the beginning of the year.

In his protest, Rickenmann posits that 18,000-seat Colonial Life Arena "is not a suitable location for the service and consumption of alcohol."

Rickenmann offers that it is "common knowledge that [the arena] becomes a magnet for alcohol consumption before, during and after events ... by huge numbers of people" who will tailgate in parking lots. He says the sale of alcohol inside the building only "amplifies the public health and safety issues," including increased risk of drunk driving after events are over.

"The permitted sale and consumption of alcohol at these events sponsored by the university and occurring at a university-owned location legitimizes and encourages alcohol consumption by all ages, as well as exacerbating concerns related to COVID infection spread for the foreseeable future," the councilman writes in his protest.

Events at Colonial Life Arena have largely been postponed or canceled since the coronavirus began spreading in March. Football games are scheduled to resume next month at Williams-Brice with up to 20,000 fans.

As for the Williams-Brice Stadium protest, Rickenmann makes many of the same arguments that he did against the arena's booze permits, noting, among other things that the football games require "substantial public safety resources" that pull officers away from other efforts in the city. He says the football games are particularly troublesome to the nearby Olympia neighborhood, with "intoxicated motorists and pedestrians alike spilling out into the larger community."

Rickenmann, who has been an ardent defender of businesses in Five Points as USC and others have worked to shut down bars there, says he thought it was the right time to challenge USC's alcohol licenses.

"The university has constantly gone a little too far in joining all these protests on private businesses and shifting the blame to private businesses," the councilman said Wednesday afternoon. "There are football games and concert events, at two USC locations, that offer [alcoholic] drink opportunities, but they are not held to the same standard [as Five Points bars]."

A spokesman at USC said he was looking into Rickenmann's alcohol protests.

Rickenmann, considered perhaps the most pro-business member of Columbia City Council, has long been a proponent of restaurants and bars in Five Points, and has pushed back as USC, state Sen. Dick Harpootlian and neighbors near the nightlife district have worked to shut down bars in the district near campus.

Since 2018, several popular college bars — including The Roost, The Barn, The Horseshoe and Cover 3 — have closed their doors in Five Points, either because of the loss of their liquor licenses or, anticipating a legal battle with Harpootlian, USC and nearby neighbors, choosing not to renew them. USC has filed protests of its own against some Five Points bars.

But the school, Harpootlian and others haven’t been universally successful in getting Five Points watering holes shuttered. In February, they took landmark dive bar Group Therapy — the former Hootie & the Blowfish haunt that has been in Five Points since 1978 and currently is owned by former Gamecocks quarterback Steve Taneyhill — to court in an effort to block the renewal of the its licenses to sell booze.

During a spirited two-day February hearing before Judge Shirley Robinson, USC Dean of Students Marc Shook testified and said the university saw Group Therapy as a “threat to student safety,” a charge the school had also previously leveled at other Five Points bars it wanted to see shuttered. Shook said at the hearing that there was an alcohol-fueled party culture in Five Points, and said students can “get in with crappy IDs and take a $10 bill down [to Five Points] and get substantive amounts of alcohol.”

But the judge ultimately sided with Group Therapy, and the bar was able to keep its alcohol licenses.

Rickenmann has long held that USC itself has some culpability in the late-night culture in Five Points. In a November 2019 op-ed for Free Times, the councilman wrote that “the school’s dramatic increase in enrollment over that time has created issues the school did not foresee.”

Enrollment on USC’s Columbia campus has grown by 24 percent in the last decade, up by about 7,000 students.

“[USC’s] own efforts to entertain students on campus on weekends has lacked focus and not kept pace with undergraduate growth, and that growth has put enormous strains on Five Points that the university has done little to nothing to mitigate, control or understand,” Rickenmann wrote in the November op-ed.

When asked Wednesday whether he truly expected to win his alcohol protests against USC, Rickenmann played coy.

"I guess everybody will have to stay tuned, won't they?" he says.