Columbia councilman protesting alcohol license for USC's Colonial Life Arena

In the last few years, as the University of South Carolina and others have worked to shut down some bars and curb the party culture in Five Points, Columbia City Councilman Daniel Rickenmann has often sided with business owners in the longstanding nightlife district.

Now the councilman is turning the tables on the university.

Rickenmann is formally protesting the renewal of the alcohol licenses for USC's Colonial Life Arena where the Gamecocks play basketball and host concerts. He filed the protest — which is against Aramark Sports and Entertainment Services, the third-party food and beverage vendor that works with USC — on July 30 with the state Department of Revenue.

A hearing for the protest has not been scheduled, the Revenue Department said.

Until this year, the only time Colonial Life Arena could sell beer and wine was during concerts and other non-USC athletic events. But the school got permission to start selling beer and wine at games at the beginning of the year.

In his protest, Rickenmann posits that 18,000-seat Colonial Life Arena "is not a suitable location for the service and consumption of alcohol."

Rickenmann offers that it is "common knowledge that [the arena] becomes a magnet for alcohol consumption before, during and after events ... by huge numbers of people" who will tailgate in parking lots. He says the sale of alcohol inside the building only "amplifies the public health and safety issues," including increased risk of drunk driving after events are over.

"The permitted sale and consumption of alcohol at these events sponsored by the university and occurring at a university-owned location legitimizes and encourages alcohol consumption by all ages, as well as exacerbating concerns related to COVID infection spread for the foreseeable future," the councilman writes in his protest.

Events at Colonial Life Arena have largely been postponed or canceled since the coronavirus began spreading in March.

Rickenmann was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday, and officials at USC and Columbia Police Department did not respond immediately to messages.

Rickenmann, considered perhaps the most pro-business member of Columbia City Council, has long been a proponent of restaurants and bars in Five Points, and has pushed back as USC, state Sen. Dick Harpootlian and neighbors near the nightlife district have worked to shut down bars in the district near campus.

Since 2018, several popular college bars — including The Roost, The Barn, The Horseshoe and Cover 3 — have closed their doors in Five Points, either because of the loss of their liquor licenses or, anticipating a legal battle with Harpootlian, USC and nearby neighbors, choosing not to renew them. USC has filed protests of its own against some Five Points bars.

But the school, Harpootlian and others haven’t been universally successful in getting Five Points watering holes shuttered. In February, they took landmark dive bar Group Therapy — the former Hootie & the Blowfish haunt that has been in Five Points since 1978 and currently is owned by former Gamecocks quarterback Steve Taneyhill — to court in an effort to block the renewal of the its licenses to sell booze.

During a spirited two-day February hearing before Judge Shirley Robinson, USC Dean of Students Marc Shook testified and said the university saw Group Therapy as a “threat to student safety,” a charge the school had also previously leveled at other Five Points bars it wanted to see shuttered. Shook said at the hearing that there was an alcohol-fueled party culture in Five Points, and said students can “get in with crappy IDs and take a $10 bill down [to Five Points] and get substantive amounts of alcohol.”

But the judge ultimately sided with Group Therapy, and the bar was able to keep its alcohol licenses.

Rickenmann has long held that USC itself has some culpability in the late-night culture in Five Points. In a November 2019 op-ed for Free Times, the councilman wrote that “the school’s dramatic increase in enrollment over that time has created issues the school did not foresee.”

Enrollment on USC’s Columbia campus has grown by 24 percent in the last decade, up by about 7,000 students.

“[USC’s] own efforts to entertain students on campus on weekends has lacked focus and not kept pace with undergraduate growth, and that growth has put enormous strains on Five Points that the university has done little to nothing to mitigate, control or understand,” Rickenmann wrote in the November op-ed.

