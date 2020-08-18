Columbia Council votes to make Juneteenth a city holiday

Columbia City Council unanimously passed a measure on Aug. 18 that makes Juneteenth an official city holiday.

Juneteenth is acknowledged on June 19 each year and honors the end of slavery in the United States. It memorializes June 19, 1865, when federal troops in Galveston, Texas ensured enslaved people were freed. The move came more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

With Council's vote, June 19 will now be a paid holiday for city employees. It will be a new holiday on the municipality's calendar.

The move comes as racial justice has surged to the front of the national conversation following the May death of Black citizen George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota. It also comes after Republican President Donald Trump drew the ire of some earlier this year when he initially announced he would hold a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma — which was the site of one of the nation's bloodiest race massacres back in 1921 — on Juneteenth, though he eventually moved the event to June 20.

Third-term Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin — the Capital City's first African-American mayor — says the timing was right to make Juneteenth a city holiday.

"We are in a special and important moment in American history," Benjamin says. "We are living it right now. It is allowing us a chance to truly contextualize some truly watershed moments in American history. Having an opportunity to properly recognize and commemorate the end of one of the darkest periods in human history, and the role that it played in shaping this city, this state and this country, is important."

A spokesman with the state Municipal Association noted that some other cities in South Carolina — Bluffton, for example — issued proclamations declaring this year's edition of Juneteenth a holiday. But those did not go to the lengths of Columbia's new law, which makes it a paid day off for city employees in years going forward.

The Town of Irmo, just north of Columbia, issued a ceremonial proclamation commemorating Juneteenth earlier this summer, and Mayor Barry Walker says the council there will likely vote in November on making it an official town holiday.

Benjamin called Columbia's move a "natural next step" following the introduction of a new city flag earlier this year, a flag that has a design that is meant to be emblematic of inclusion.

"Now, we are taking an important symbolic step to recognize the sacrifices of the enslaved men and women who helped build this city, and this nation," Benjamin says. "Establishing Juneteenth as a city holiday is a way to celebrate the end of one of the darkest periods in human history."

Tameika Isaac Devine, a veteran Columbia City Councilwoman and the first African-American woman elected to the body, sponsored the resolution to make Juneteenth a city holiday.

She notes that Juneteenth has long been acknowledged with smaller events in the local Black community. However, she says the temperature of the moment made her want to take things a step further in the Capital City.

"In light of the social unrest going on throughout the country, there is a lot more attention on what Juneteeth is," Devine says. "One of the things that became apparent to me is that a lot of people, African Americans included, really didn't understand what Juneteenth was.

"We need to tell our history in an accurate way so that people understand where we've been and how far we've come, but also what challenges we still need to address. We celebrate Independence Day [on July 4] and we have to be fair that that [July 4, 1776] wasn't really Independence Day for African Americans."