Columbia Council to consider curfew, efforts to curb house parties as USC students return

As University of South Carolina students return to campus, Columbia City Council is set to discuss various measures it could take to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, including putting in a curfew and breaking up house parties.

Council is set to discuss a number of COVID-19 related issues during its Aug. 18 meeting. Among them will be a possible curfew, measures to discourage large house parties and pool parties, and getting more aggressive in enforcing the city's face mask rules.

Details on exactly how such measures would look remain unclear. As noted by at-large City Councilman Howard Duvall, Council will first talk about issues in a closed-door session with city attorneys during the Aug. 18 meeting before any action is taken.

As COVID-19 began to take off in the spring, Columbia had an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. That expired in June.

Duvall tells Free Times that talks about a curfew this time are centering on a possible 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. timeframe. He also says the boundaries of the curfew — whether it be citywide or targeted to certain entertainment districts in the city — is still up for discussion.

"We have been working closely with USC," Duvall says. "They are concerned about the possibility of a spike in cases caused by USC students. They don't want to have to shut down the university, and we don't want to have more cases in the city. So, we are trying to come up with a menu of things that could possibly be done. Curfew is one of them. We are also looking at ways to discourage large group partying by students coming on campus now."

The second-term at-large Councilman says the city could use nuisance laws to shut down house parties in neighborhoods near USC, and wants to explore ways to stymie large swimming pool parties that are common in private student apartment complexes across the city.

"We're just looking for ways to best encourage the young students coming on campus to help us stop the spread of the virus," Duvall notes.

On Aug. 4, Council extended its ordinance requiring masks in businesses throughout the city. However, Duvall says the Council is set to discuss putting more teeth in the measure, whether through increasing the fine for those violating the measure, or through simply stepping up enforcement. Currently, those who violate the ordinance are subject to a civil penalty: $25 for individuals and $100 for businesses. However, citations have not been heavy in Columbia, with only six tickets having been issued through Aug. 4.

According to the state health department, since March, more than 105,000 people have gotten COVID-19 in South Carolina, and more than 2,100 people have died from the virus. However, in the last week, South Carolina has seen some of the lowest new case totals (and testing totals) that it has in some time.

"We are hoping to enhance compliance with masks," Duvall says. "When we first put [the ordinance] on, it was pretty well accepted. Now, six weeks later, people think [COVID-19] is over and we can go back to our normal life. We aren't going back to a normal life anytime soon.

"We need to accept the fact that the things we can do that are proven to lessen the spread of this virus are to wear masks, wash your hands, don't touch your face, and socially distance. Those are simple things to do. People have to understand that this isn't a political campaign, it's a health campaign."