Columbia could spend $22.5 million on Main Street office tower for new city complex

Columbia City Council is set to vote on a measure to purchase a Main Street office tower for $22.5 million.

If the sale goes through, officials envision that the building at 1401 Main St. would become the central hub for city offices and services.

Currently, various city services and offices are spread throughout a number of locations in Columbia. City Manager Teresa Wilson tells Free Times she envisions that many of those functions would be combined into the facility at 1401 Main, making it a sort of "one-stop shop" for those doing business with the city.

"We are excited about what will hopefully ultimately be a purchase, so that we can consolidate city services and move to 1401 Main St. as our municipal complex for the city," Wilson says.

Assuming Council approves the purchase of 1401 Main, the sale could close in October, per city officials.

The gleaming 12-story building at 1401 Main currently is owned by a company called MS Joint Venture, according to Richland County property records. The building is at the northwest corner of Main and Washington streets. The city already leases a number of spaces inside the building for various offices.

Wilson says that, ultimately, the city would save money by consolidating many of its office workers into 1401 Main, rather than leasing space in other buildings throughout Columbia.

"The goal is to get out of a lot of leases across the city," she says. "The financial benefit of that is that there would be a savings over time by not leasing facilities across the city, and instead co-locating our staff in one place."

The city has about 2,300 employees currently. A large number of those are "in the field" type workers, like police officers, firefighters, water department staff, etc. Wilson anticipates staff at 1401 Main — to include departments like finance, procurement, support staff, community development, human resources and others — could number about 400.

The building at 1401 Main also currently houses a number of private sector tenants. Citing the tentative nature of the deal — including the fact that Council has to approve the purchase, and the sale would have to close later in the year — Wilson declined to go into great detail about the long-term future of those entities continuing to occupy space in the building, but indicated the city could continue to lease out space to private firms.

"There's definitely the opportunity for several of those tenants to remain, at least for a period of time," the city manager says.

The city currently owns a smaller building across Washington Street from 1401 Main, at 1339 Main, known as Washington Square. Wilson says, if the 1401 Main sale goes through, the city would eventually move employees from Washington Square to 1401 Main, then sell Washington Square.

"We've already heard others that are interested in [Washington Square]," Wilson says.

The city manager says, even if the sale goes through at 1401 Main, she imagines the current City Hall building, at 1737 Main, will continue to be used to host Columbia City Council meetings and other functions. The Council chambers there were renovated less than a decade ago. It was initially built as a courthouse in the 1870s, and was repurposed as City Hall in 1937.

"City Hall is the people's house, and we went through a big renovation there a few years ago, as far as the chamber goes," Wilson says. "I can imagine we would continue to use City Hall chambers for public meetings, for Council's business, etc. It's technology-friendly, it's been equipped for that. We like to showcase City Hall."