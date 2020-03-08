Columbia City of Women unveils 2020 honorees

For a place that is otherwise draped in history, Columbia has long had a dearth of locations that honor the accomplishments of women and the impact they've had on the city.

A year ago, Historic Columbia and the South Carolina Women's Rights and Empowerment Network set out to change that. Together, with the help of former SC First Lady Rachel Hodges, they launched the Columbia City of Women project. It's an initiative that recognizes women who have made a significant impact in the Capital City, and promotes an interactive map that features locations that are important to the legacies of those women. The initial 2019 City of Women class featured 12 honorees.

On March 8, the next group of City of Women honorees was unveiled in front of a large crowd during a reception at the Columbia Museum of Art.

The 2020 group included eight women. They are:

- Ethel Martin Bolden, who, beginning in 1944, established libraries in a number of the all-black schools in Richland District One and placed a particular emphasis on collecting books documenting America's black history.

- Suzan Boyd, the public health champion who taught at the University of South Carolina's Arnold School of Public Health and served as the executive director of the South Carolina Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy, helping to drive down the state's teen pregnancy rates.

- Victoria Eslinger, who set up the city’s first crisis hotline for pregnant women and distributed information on health and legal resources to students at USC. The attorney was a founder of the South Carolina Women Lawyers Association.

- Nikky Finney, the professor of creative writing and Southern letters at USC, whose fourth poetry collection, Head Off & Split, won the National Book Award for Poetry.

- Edna Smith Primus, who was the first African American woman to graduate from the USC School of Law. She later worked with the ACLU to identify and represent impoverished, pregnant women who could not access medical care without agreeing to forced sterilization.

- Ida Salley Reamer, who traveled the state petitioning for women's suffrage in the early 20th century and created the state's first women's citizenship course at USC. She was the inaugural president of the League of Women Voters in Columbia.

- Henrie Monteith Treadwell, who was one of three African American students who broke USC's color line in 1963. They were the first black students to enroll in the school since Reconstruction. Treadwell went on to become a leader in public health and social justice.

- Donella Wilson, who, in 1948, along with an estimated 30,000 black voters newly enfranchised by the court rulings Elmore v. Rice and Brown v. Baskin, cast ballots in South Carolina’s Democratic Primary for the first time in history. She was 39 at the time, and voted in every election until she died at 108.

Following the March 8 ceremony, WREN CEO Ann Warner noted how impressed she was with this year's honorees.

"This class is dazzling," Warner said. "I didn't have the fortune of growing up in Columbia. So, through the 2019 City of Women experience and this year, I've just been so impressed and amazed with our history and all the stories that we don't [normally] hear. These were lawyers, advocates, physicians, trailblazers."

Also during the March 8 ceremony, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin revealed that there will be a street in the in-development BullStreet District named after the late Dr. Matilda Evans, who ran Columbia's first free clinic for African American children and was a member of the 2019 City of Women class. The street will be only the second in the city officially named for a woman.

Nadia J. Muhammad, Evans' great-granddaughter, was in attendance March 8. She was pleased there will now be a street named after her late relative.

"It means a lot to us, because it lets us know that she continues to make her mark on this earth, particularly the city of Columbia, which she really loved so dearly," Muhammad told Free Times. "We are so honored and happy, and very surprised."