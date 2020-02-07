Columbia City Council wants to shorten deal with private water line company

The City of Columbia is negotiating a shorter contract for an at-times controversial arrangement in which it endorses a private company that insures exterior water and sewer lines at residents’ homes, and gets paid a percentage of the private company’s sales.

For the past five years the City of Columbia has endorsed water and sewer line service plans from HomeServe USA. The private company paid Columbia $55,000 up front, and pays the city 7 percent on policy payments.

City water and sewer customers are responsible for the maintenance and repair of exterior water lines from their home to the meter, and for sewer lines from their home to the property line. HomeServe offers insurance plans — $60 a year on exterior water service lines and $108 per year on exterior sewer/septic lines — for certain repairs to those lines.

The 7 percent the city collects on the payments is put into a resident assistance program that helps low- and fixed-income citizens with their water and sewer bills.

The city has had a five-year contract with the Connecticut-based HomeServe on the deal, which began in 2015. The contract calls for an optional five-year renewal.

However, after a push from at-large Councilman Howard Duvall — who has long been critical of the arrangement because of what he sees as deceptive marketing — Columbia City Council recently voted to pursue a two-year renewal on the arrangement, rather than five years.

Duvall tells Free Times that negotiations between the city and the private company are ongoing as it relates to the contract renewal.

Duvall’s chief concern has always been over the way the program is marketed to water and sewer customers in Columbia. Mailings about the HomeServe offerings have included an endorsement letter from the city, which features the city’s seal at the top.

“They are selling these policies mostly to people, with some exceptions, who don’t know what they are buying,” Duvall said at a recent Council meeting. “They think, because it has the city seal on it … that this is a requirement of the City of Columbia. It is not a requirement of the City of Columbia.

“People think it is coming from the City of Columbia.”

The second-term citywide councilman suggested to his colleagues that, if they think offering residents maintenance plans for exterior water and sewer lines is a good idea, the city should handle it in-house.

“If we think this is a good policy for the City of Columbia, we have the wherewithal to operate this as a city project,” Duvall said. “Even if we contracted it out locally, it would keep the money here locally, rather than sending it off to Connecticut.”

But not everyone on Council agrees with Duvall’s take on the HomeServe arrangement.

District 4 Councilman Daniel Rickenmann is a customer of the program. He said he knows people who have been pleased with the service.

“I signed up for it because my neighbor signed up for it and saved about $2,000 in repairs,” Rickenmann said. “A lot of people I’ve heard from have said it’s been a good service for them, because what goes from the meter to your house, especially on these outside water lines, can be very expensive because you are having to dig up the yard and replace a lot of piping and other things and it gets quite expensive.”

Meanwhile, longtime at-large City Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine bristled at Duvall’s idea that water customers might not understand the city’s endorsement of HomeServe.

“You clearly are calling a lot of people in this city, basically, illiterate, and [implying] that they don’t understand what they read,” Devine told Duvall. “You assume everybody can cover the costs themselves. Not everybody has the financial ability to cover the costs themselves. … If I was presented with a $2,000 bill for a water line break, I wouldn’t be able to afford it. This is an optional program.”

Duvall insisted he wasn’t questioning anyone’s ability to read.

“I don’t think they are illiterate,” Duvall said. “I think they are reading the material that specifically has the City of Columbia’s seal on it, and they think they are buying this from the City of Columbia. They are not buying this from the City of Columbia. But we are putting our good reputation behind it.”

City paperwork indicates that, as of October 11,308 customers in Columbia were signed up to a HomeServe plan.