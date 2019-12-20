Columbia City Council has passed a measure that will make way for a car wash to be constructed at 4624 Devine St., the site that was once home to a TitleMax building that became a lasting reminder of the deadly flood of October 2015.

On Dec. 17, Council approved an item that confirmed the general commercial zoning for the site in question. Council passed the measure by a 6-1 margin, with Mayor Steve Benjamin casting the dissenting vote. The approval was passed despite the objections of several members of the Gills Creek Watershed Association, an environmental group focused on the Gills Creek area.

The former TitleMax property is near Gills Creek and Crowson Road. The building that once stood there was ravaged in the devastating flood of October 2015, as that area of Devine Street was one of the hardest hit in the deluge as dams upstream burst and Gills Creek rapidly overtopped its banks. The TitleMax building remained standing on the property for three and a half years, before finally being torn down in March 2019.

Now it appears that an automatic car wash — the type where customers would remain in their cars while it is being serviced — is likely headed for the site. At a city zoning board meeting back in November, Jenkins Williamson, of Columbia Development, the firm that is looking to bring in the car wash, said the car wash would be "aesthetically, very, very pleasing" and "as nice as any high-end Chick-fil-A that you’ve ever seen."

Attorney Robert Fuller, speaking on behalf of the project at Council's Dec. 17 meeting, said it would fit the commercial milieu of the area near Garners Ferry Road.

"The purpose of this is for the acquisition to become an active part of the shopping center movement in that area," Fuller said. "The plan is to build an automated car wash center there." Fuller noted that the project was "fully vetted" by the zoning board in November. That board approved a special exception for the project.

Several speakers connected with the Gills Creek Watershed Association spoke out against the car wash idea. Valerie Marcil was among them, saying that a car wash development would seem to fly in the face of what the city has been trying to do in the Gills Creek area since the flood.

"The city has struggled to be in compliance with state and federal stormwater regulations, and it has spent untold amounts of money and staff resources on cleaning up Gills Creek and developing plans that recommend returning this area along the creek to greenspace," she said. "Why is the city rewarding a speculative investment that is counter to all of these plans?"

When reached after the meeting by Free Times, Bill Stangler, who heads up the waterway advocacy group Congaree Riverkeper, said he thinks the car wash is a bad idea for that particular location on Devine, considering the flooding history there.

"The Titlemax building was both a visible and visceral reminder of the devastating 2015 floods," Stangler said. "We must learn from these events and not repeat the mistakes of the past. We should be protecting and restoring floodplains, not building car washes on them."

The land at 4624 Devine St. was formerly a zoning "donut hole," meaning it was not in the city limits, but was surrounded by property that is in the city limits. It was annexed into the city in October.

City Councilman Moe Baddourah said assigning the site a commercial zoning designation was appropriate, because it is adjacent to many other commercial properties.

"It's almost impossible for us to spot zone this property to anything other than [commercial], because everything around this parcel is [commercial]," Baddourah said.

Benjamin said he was "highly conflicted" with the issue, saying it is notable that someone wants to do something with a property that was long blighted. However, he also said he could see benefit in leaving the site as greenspace after what happened there with the flood of 2015.

"Everyone in this community saw this vibrant corridor dealing with the long term effects of climate change and poor planning over the last 100 years," Benjamin said of the wreckage that was left at the site after the flood.