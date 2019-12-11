The Columbia Chamber will move its offices to the Main Street District in early 2020.

According to a Wednesday release, the Chamber will be relocating to 1225 Lady St., just off Main Street. The Chamber has been located at 930 Richland St. for the past three decades.

Chamber board chairwoman Kim Wilkerson says the time is right to move to the city center, which has seen a revitalization during the past decade.

“The Chamber is at a pivotal moment now and needs to look like the Chamber of tomorrow,” Wilkerson says in a release. “Early in 2020, the Chamber will be relocating to the second block of [downtown] Columbia at the corner of Sumter and Lady Streets, literally in the epicenter of business."

Mayor Steve Benjamin lauds the business-focused group's move downtown.

“Having the Columbia Chamber move into our lively and dynamic, historic commercial corridor is an exciting development,” the third-term mayor says in the release. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Chamber in providing a healthy business friendly environment for our citizens.”