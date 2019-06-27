The City of Columbia is buying roughly 200 acres of land off Bluff Road, property that was once a part of the would-be Green Diamond development.
The city has a contract to purchase the land for about $928,000. The property is bounded by Simmon Tree Lane, Bluff Road and South Beltline Boulevard, and is contiguous to 460 acres of land that already is owned by the city, according to county property records. The city's main wastewater treatment plant is just southwest of the land that is being purchased. Heathwood Hall Episcopal School also is directly west of the land in question, and the Congaree River is nearby.
At one point, more than a decade ago, there were plans for a massive residential, retail and recreation development referred to as Green Diamond on several thousand acres in southeast Columbia. However, that development was met with fierce opposition in Richland County, including from those who insisted the land was flood prone (a theory that proved abundantly true, as a large swath of the land was underwater during the flood of October 2015). FEMA had said that up to 70 percent of the site was in a floodplain.
In the years since, the company that owns the land, Columbia Venture LLC, has been selling off the property piece-by-piece.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin tells Free Times the city has a couple ideas for the property.
"It helps us with a few different things," the mayor says. "It's a buffer around our metro wastewater treatment plant, which is our primary water treatment facility. And it helps us with some back entrance options with the plant. If you remember in the flood of 2015, military vehicles were the only way we could get to the plant. This gives us back entrance options."
At-large Councilman Howard Duvall adds that the city is "banking [the land] for possible future expansion of the sewage treatment plant."
Both Benjamin and Duvall note City Council also is considering another option for the land it is purchasing: the development of a solar farm.
"One of the highest costs in the sewer treatment business is the energy cost," Duvall says. "If we can generate and sell back to the power company [Dominion] against our power bill, that saves us money."
Benjamin points out that a trend is emerging where the city is acquiring properties with an eye on future development.
"I think you'll probably see an increasing trend in the city that we are working and using our ability to acquire properties to get to where we want to get to," the mayor says. "You see it with this property, you see it with the [Assembly Street] post office, you see it 2221 Devine St.
"This is a smart move in the interest of making sure we are able to preserve the ecology and the environmental needs of the city, while securing the stability of our wastewater treatment facility."
In mentioning the post office on Assembly Street and the building on Devine Street, Benjamin was referring to other recent deals the city struck to secure land.
In May, City Council entered into a contract to buy the 9.5-acre post office property on Assembly Street for $3.8 million. That site is adjacent to Finlay Park, the battered park the city is looking to redevelop with the U.S. National Wildlife Center. City officials have said securing the post office land could be helpful in the redevelopment of Finlay.
The city also recently purchased, for $3.8 million, a state office building at 2221 Devine Street, in Five Points, and is looking to lure a hotel developer to revamp that site.