Columbia bus system stepping up testing, installing screens after drivers get COVID

Columbia's COMET bus system is taking additional steps after a pair of drivers tested positive for COVID-19, including offering all employees the chance to get tested for the coronavirus and installing safety screens in its buses that separate drivers from riders.

The moves come after two COMET drivers tested positive for the coronavirus within four days. The first was announced on Sept. 11, and the second came on Sept. 14. Each of those drivers were set to be quarantined for 14 days, then retested.

The bus system, which serves Richland and parts of Lexington and Newberry counties, has been periodically offering COVID-19 testing for employees since June, according to CEO John Andoh. Now, he says, that testing will be offered again next week.

"It's very concerning," Andoh says, of the two recent positive tests. "I've heard from a few employees that they are scared. We are actually going to have the testing company come in next week, and try to bring them in more frequently, to give [employees] peace of mind."

The testing company had been coming in on an "as-needed" basis, Andoh said, but he noted COMET will now "step it up a little bit more, in light of these recent cases."

That testing won't be mandatory, Andoh says, but he is hopeful that employees will take advantage of the opportunity.

Between contracted drivers, dispatchers, mechanics, in-house administrators and various others, about 250 people are employed through the bus system.

The COMET also is using $215,000 in federal CARES Act funding to purchase safety screens for the buses, which will keep drivers separated from passengers. Andoh says the screens have been ordered, and he hopes to have them installed by the end of November.

The bus system already has been, for months, boarding passengers in the rear door of its large buses, to minimize contact between drivers and passengers. All drivers and passengers are supposed to wear face masks, and the buses are operating at 50 percent capacity, with no standing passengers, and seated passengers occupying every other row.

The new screens that will be installed will serve dual functions.

"It will separate passengers from the drivers with thick plexiglas," Andoh says. "It will also function as an assault barrier. So, the drivers will be protected if an enraged passenger boards the bus. They'll be able to keep themselves closed off.

"I felt if we were going to make this investment, let's go all in and do it right, since it's a one-time expense."

COVID-19 has been a unique hurdle for public transit, admits Andoh, who has been with the COMET for two and a half years and has worked for bus systems across the nation for two decades.

"It's been a challenge," Andoh says. "We have to, quite frankly, reimagine how we do public transportation, and how we do it safely. There's a perception when you put a large number of people in a small area, that it's not safe. We have to do social distancing, we have to do masks. So, instead of carrying 60 people on a 40-foot bus, we are now carrying only 30."