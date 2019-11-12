The COMET, the bus system that serves Richland County and parts of Lexington and Newberry, could have improperly spent as much as $1.4 million in Richland County Transportation Penny funding.

Bus system board chairman Ron Anderson confirmed that $1.4 million is a preliminary number that has been offered by the state Department of Revenue, but said there are discussions ongoing between the COMET and the state agency as to exactly how much penny spending was improper.

The Richland Transportation Penny, approved narrowly by voters in a contentious 2012 election referendum, is a program that is slated to collect about $1 billion during a 20-year period for various roads and transportation projects. The bus system is set to collect roughly $300 million from the initiative.

But the penny program has proven controversial from the beginning, and has been beset with legal issues. Among them was a probe from the revenue department that began in 2015, which was followed by lawsuits between DOR and the county and, ultimately, a state Supreme Court opinion that called into question a number of things that penny funds were being spent on. Questioned county expenditures included $300,000 per year being paid to a pair of public relations firms and more than $500,000 for the establishment of a small business leadership fund.

Richland County and the revenue department have continued to spar over the appropriateness of certain penny tax expenditures. State Rep. Kirkman Finlay says he's seen a DOR report that shows there could have been as much as $40 million in misspent penny funds in the Richland County roads program.

Meanwhile, it seems the stakes between DOR and the COMET could be much lower. The COMET has collected about $100 million in penny funds so far, meaning the preliminary figure of $1.4 million in possible improper expenditures represents about 1.4 percent of penny funds the bus has collected.

Anderson says COMET officials are still engaged in discussions with the revenue department.

"That [$1.4 million] is a number that that was provided during some preliminary findings," Anderson tells Free Times. "We are working with the Department of Revenue to ascertain how they got to that number. We are disputing some of it, and some of it we agree with, some of it we are already clawing back from various vendors. We'll be meeting with [DOR] to go through and get a better understanding of how they determined that number, exactly."

The COMET receives about $19 million per year from the Richland Penny. It also gets about $5 million per year from various other sources, like bus fares and the state and federal government.

Anderson says, once the bus system agrees to a number with the revenue department regarding the impermissible penny expenditures, it can shift money from other sources to cover those expenses.

"When we agree on what was improperly spent from the penny, we can just reclassify that spending from other areas," Anderson says. "For argument's sake, let's say there's $100 that shouldn't have come from the Richland Penny, because it is not qualified under DOR [regulations]. Instead of that $100 having come from the penny, we'll just say that $100 came from [other] dollars."

Free Times has reached out to a spokesperson with the Department of Revenue.

While it is unclear what COMET penny expenditures the revenue department thinks were improper, Anderson gave an example of one instance.

"In the process of providing documentation [to DOR], we discovered that Transdev, which is our transit operator, when we started peeling apart what was in their hourly rate, we discovered they were charging us for a lobbyist," Anderson says. "That charge for that lobbyist has been deemed ineligible."

The bus board leader says the COMET will work to comply with DOR.

"We'll get in compliance and we'll square the circle on what we spent to date and going forward we'll be sure we are in compliance with the rules the Department of Revenue has promulgated," Anderson says.