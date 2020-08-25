Cody Pressley to seek Richland County Council’s District 9 seat

A fourth and final Democratic candidate has filed to run for the Richland County Council seat that was held by the late Calvin "Chip" Jackson, who died in early August.

On Tuesday, military veteran and real estate firm owner Cody Pressley filed to run for the seat in an upcoming special primary. District 9 is in the northeast portion of the county, and includes the Pontiac community.

Filing is now closed for the special primary for the District 9 seat, and the four-person Democratic field includes Pressley, nonprofit founder Angela Addison, business analyst Jonnieka Farr and public relations executive Jesica Mackey.

Jackson had emerged victorious in a four-person Democratic primary for the seat in June, a field that also included Farr and Addison. He ultimately held off Farr in a runoff. With no Republican in the race, he seemed poised for re-election.

But on Aug. 7, Jackson, 65, died suddenly of natural causes. His death triggered a special primary for the seat on Sept. 8, with runoffs on Sept. 22, if necessary. The candidate who emerges victorious in the primary will appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Pressley is the owner of and chief operating officer of Burris and Pressley Realty and a U.S. Army veteran. He also is a member of Richland County's board of zoning appeals. He is making his first run for elected office.

"After Councilman Jackson sadly passed away, especially with him being a great leader in the community, I took responsibility to step up and try to fill his big shoes and help serve the public in District 9," Pressley, a Lake Carolina resident, tells Free Times.

Pressley says, among other things, he would work to bolster public safety in Richland County. The business owner also says that economic development will be a critical focus for him if he is elected.

"The development of our economy is definitely important," he notes. "We just want to keep growing, and help people to thrive, help people with opportunities and see the economy grow. ... We want to continue to work on the [economic development] processes we have in place, and keep building on the foundation that we have. We want to make it easier for the individuals who live in Richland County and call it home."

This will be an unusual primary, if only because of the timing. There are just two weeks between the close of filing on Aug. 25 and the special primary on Sept. 8. Pressley says he plans to work hard in that short time.

"We are pressing forward," Pressley says. "We are not looking at any distractions or anything going on around us. We are keeping an eye on the target, and we'll work hard day and night. If we have to stay up 24 hours in a day, we'll do that to make it work. We're going to run aggressively and we will run a grassroots campaign that touches everyone in the community."