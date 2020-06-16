City Council to consider requiring mask wearing in Columbia

Columbia City Council is considering an emergency ordinance in which it would require people to wear masks in public places in the Capital City as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise.
The measure was first discussed in a June 16 Council meeting. Mayor Steve Benjamin says Council will be seeking public input on the ordinance in coming days, and would likely call a special meeting in the near future to take a formal vote on the matter.
According to the proposed ordinance, people over the age of 10 would be required to wear a mask or face coverings in the following scenarios:
- When inside a building open to the public.
- Waiting to enter a building open to the public.
- When interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including, but not limited to, curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls.
- When engaging in business activities in private spaces.
- When utilizing public or private transportation (like rideshares).
- When walking in public where maintaining a distance of six feet between other members of public at all times is not possible.
Those in violation of the would-be ordinance "shall be deemed guilty of a misdemeanor offense," according to a draft of the measure.
The possibility of a mask law in Columbia comes as COVID-19 cases in South Carolina have been on the upswing. For instance, the state reported 582 new cases on June 15. As noted by The Post and Courier, last week the state logged 4,558 cases, nearly 2,000 more than SC health officials projected. The gap was the widest margin by which state prediction has missed so far.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has implored residents to wear masks when out in public, along with other COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding large crowds.
"We have to remind people that we are still living in the greatest pandemic we have seen in 100 years," Benjamin said on June 16. "In this state alone, we have nearly 20,000 diagnosed cases ... and more than 600 dead. ... This has prompted, obviously, a significant amount of discussion amongst our citizens around the issue of wearing masks."
Under the proposed city ordinance, masks would not be required in the following circumstances:
- In personal vehicles.
- When a person is alone in enclosed spaces; during outdoor physical activity, provided the active person maintains a minimum of six feet from other people at all times.
- When a person is alone or only with other household members.
- While drinking, eating or smoking.
- When wearing a face covering causes or aggravates a health condition.
"This Council has not been reticent in doing the things that are responsible to follow our true north, which is the preservation of human life and slowing the spread of this contagion," the mayor said. "We don't mind being out front. That's what we do."
MORE TO COME