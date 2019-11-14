The City of Columbia's zoning board passed a measure that will make way for a drive-thru car wash at 4624 Devine St., the property that was formerly home to a TitleMax business that was destroyed in the flood of October 2015, and later stood for years as a lasting reminder of the disaster.
The board of zoning appeals on Nov. 12 voted 6-0 to approve a special exception that allows for the car wash. Board member Jenna Stephens was not present for the meeting. The board's approval came despite the objections of Richland County Councilwoman Allison Terracio, City Councilman-elect Will Brennan and the Gills Creek Watershed Association, an environmental group focused on the Gills Creek area.
The car wash project will use the property at 4624 Devine St., as well as a piece of the adjoining parcel at 4464 Devine, which is home to a Bi-Lo shopping center.
The former TitleMax property is near Gills Creek and Crowson Road. The building that once stood there was ravaged in the devastating flood of Oct. 2015, as that area of Devine Street was one of the hardest hit in the deluge as dams upstream burst and Gills Creek rapidly overtopped its banks. The TitleMax building remained standing on the property for three and a half years, before finally being torn down in March 2019.
Jenkins Williamson, of Columbia Development, the firm that is looking to bring in the car wash, insisted to the board that the car wash will have an elevated aesthetic.
"We wanted to do something that was very nice for the community," Williamson said. "We chose a concept that is, aesthetically, very, very pleasing. … It is not a standard car wash facility. It is an elevated architectural facility. It is as nice as any high-end Chick-fil-A that you’ve ever seen. It’s a very nice facility. We chose this particular concept for that reason.”
Williamson also noted that developers have had flood experts and engineers assisting them in the planning of the car wash.
Free Times has reached out to Williamson for more details on the car wash, including whether it would be a particular brand or franchise.
Robert Fuller, an attorney representing the project, told the zoning board a bit about how the wash would work.
“It would be a car wash that is automatically operated," Fuller said. "The patrons would remain in their automobiles while the car is being serviced, but the car wash itself will be a staffed facility with up to three people in employment on the property to monitor what conduct goes on on the site.”
The approval of the zoning measure — any new drive-thru facility in the city requires a special exception from the zoning board — came despite pushback from several individuals.
Eric Goff, the executive director of the Gills Creek Watershed Association, the conservation group that watches over Gills Creek, read a statement from the association, which says it would rather not see commercial development on the former TitleMax site.
"We believe no development of any type should be allowed on this parcel," the association's statement reads. "With the extensive impervious surfaces in the area already, this currently vacant parcel should be converted to a natural buffer that will slow down and filter stormwater prior to it entering the creek.
"We encourage the board to remember the devastation of the 2015 flood. There is a reason this is known as the old TitleMax property, and why this actual area is both a local and national landmark of that event. Development of any type in this area will continue to strain an already stressed Gills Creek.”
Terracio represents District 5 on Richland County Council. She said she doesn't believe putting a car wash at the former loan building site is in the spirit of the city's 2013 master plan for the area near Devine Street and Fort Jackson Boulevard. She is worried a car wash would not make the area more bike and pedestrian friendly.
Terracio notes the county has long been planning a Gills Creek Greenway, which is set to be funded by the county's Transportation Penny tax.
"We want people to be able to walk from neighborhoods down to some of those stores and restaurants," the councilwoman said. "Developing these greenways are a way that we ensure that we do not experience the flooding we had in 2015 again.”
The Nov. 12 zoning approval came with the condition that developers would "reasonably cooperate" with the county and others as to the development of the greenway.
Brennan, who was elected to the District 3 seat on Columbia City Council on Nov. 5, had several concerns about the car wash project, one of which was simply that he thinks there could be a better use of the property.
"Accepting this as the first go for development here would be, I think, the most Columbia thing Columbia could do," said Brennan, who owns a construction and design firm. "There’s so much more potential for this property.”