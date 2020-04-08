Blue Granite denied full requested water rate hike by Irmo Public Service Commission

The controversial request for a big-time rate hike in the Irmo area by Blue Granite Water Service failed big-time.

Irmo Town Attorney Jake Moore, who spoke out against the rate increase at a recent meeting of the Public Service Commission, credits elected officials and the citizens of the town for making the case against the hike.

“This would not have happened if the Town of Irmo had not fought as hard as we did,” Moore says.

Blue Granite wanted a 56 percent increase, but was only given a 25 percent hike. Customers will see their sewer bills rise approximately $16 to $80.93 a month, according to a notice issued by Irmo Mayor Barry Walker Sr. The increase was delayed until Sept. 1.

But the PSC went beyond the rate hike adjustment in its response.

Blue Granite must now track complaints and prepare quarterly reports detailing its efforts to improve customer satisfaction. The first quarterly report is due on Aug. 1.

The PSC also responded to complaints by many citizens of Irmo that rates were not based on monthly water usage. A single occupant of a home was paying the same as a home occupied by a family with children because Blue Granite was basing rates on the dwelling rather than the usage.

Blue Granite will now be required to obtain monthly water usage data from the City of Columbia.

The PSC also ruled that since it contracts out the serving and maintenance of the Irmo sewer systems to Clearwater Solutions, Inc., Blue Granite must submit the service contract for approval.

Moore saiys he had hoped to get even lower rates, but in its ruling, the PSC considered Blue Granite’s argument that it had to pay the City of Columbia for sewer treatment.

Moore says the response by the town leaders, who wrote letters and circulated petitions opposing the rate hike, and the heated protests from citizens who showed up at a recent council meeting attended by PSC members, curbed the rate increases.

Citizens described the rate increase as “a money grab” and a “bailout” as PSC members appeared to be listening attentively.

When asked about the opposition to the rate increase during his appearance at an Irmo Town Council meeting, Blue Granite President Don Denton said increased revenues are needed to maintain an aging system negatively affected by infrastructure that dates back to the 1930s and is badly in need of rehabilitation.