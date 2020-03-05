Bill that could help would-be tattoo parlor on Columbia's Main Street advanced by lawmakers

State lawmakers on March 5 gave an early approval to a bill that could make it easier for the establishment of tattoo parlors in certain areas, including one that has long been set to open in the historic Arcade Mall in Columbia's Main Street District.

A subcommittee of the state House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee unanimously passed a measure pertaining to the issuance of licenses to tattoo facilities, specifically as it relates to the distance between those facilities and churches, school and playgrounds.

Current state law says that the Department of Health and Environmental Control will not issue a tattoo license if a parlor is within 1,000 feet of a church, school, or playground. The law says the distance "must be computed by following the shortest route of ordinary pedestrian or vehicular travel along the public thoroughfare from the nearest point of the grounds in use as part of the church, school, or playground."

Under the newly proposed measure, tattoo facilities could locate within that 1,000-foot marker, if leadership of all schools, churches and playgrounds within that distance are OK with it.

The tattoo bill now moves on to the full House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Committee.

The bill is of great interest to the owners of Ophidian Tattoo, the facility that has long been planned for the downtown Arcade Mall — which is addressed at 1332 Main St., but has a side door on Washington Street — by local tattoo artists Shannon Purvis Barron and Chelsea Owen. Barron is the former longtime owner of Indigo Rose Tattoo, which was in Five Points.

After successfully fighting in 2019 to get zoning from the city to open downtown, Ophidian hit a snag with DHEC, which refused to license the shop, claiming it was within 1,000 feet of First Baptist Church, which is at 1306 Hampton St. The tattoo shop has since appealed DHEC's decision to an administrative law court.

Meanwhile, Ophidian is now fighting to change the state law. Barron testified March 5 before the House subcommittee.

She said that, last year, she asked DHEC to provide an advisory measurement between the church and the would-be Ophidian shop in the mall. DHEC did not provide the advisory measurement, so Barron said she "bought our own measuring wheel and walked off the distance repeatedly."

"We were satisfied that our proposed address was more than 1,000 feet to the nearest church, school or playground, in our case the back door of the First Baptist Church," Barron said. She added that the church has not opposed Ophidian.

However, Barron said that when DHEC measured the distance, it went through the Washington Street door to the Arcade Mall, not the front door on Main Street.

"This route did not line up with our layperson's understanding of the application guidelines," Barron said.

Now there is the newly proposed bill, which would allow tattoo shops inside the 1,000-foot distance, provided that churches and schools sign off on it.

"[The bill] would help bring South Carolina's tattoo statute into the modern era by granting community leaders the freedom to decide whether a tattoo business should be confined to its least desirable districts or fully welcomed into its business community," Barron testified.

Following the March 5 hearing, Barron told Free Times she was pleased the bill got initial subcommittee approval. Owen agreed.

"We're just excited to see some positive movement," Owen says.