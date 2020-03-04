Benjamin's Bloomberg bet dies on Super Tuesday, Columbia mayor now supporting Biden

Billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg — who had received the endorsement of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin — has bowed out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president after a disappointing performance on Super Tuesday.

With the former New York mayor now out of the race, Benjamin now says he is supporting former Vice President Joe Biden

Bloomberg spent a reported $500 million running for president. He did not participate in the early contests, including the South Carolina primary, instead choosing to focus his efforts — and cash — on the March 3 Super Tuesday states.

It was an effort that ultimately came up short. Bloomberg didn't win any of the 14 states that were at play on Super Tuesday, though he did score a small victory in American Samoa, a U.S. territory. Bloomberg only won 50 delegates on March 3, placing him well behind progressive Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (488 total delegates, as of March 4) and resurgent frontrunner Biden (555 delegates).

As he exited the race, Bloomberg endorsed Biden, the former two-term vice president.

Benjamin was an early endorser of Bloomberg's presidential dreams. The third-term Columbia mayor announced in November he'd be supporting Bloomberg's candidacy. Benjamin eventually became a national co-chair of Bloomberg's campaign (work he did as a volunteer), and traveled across the country campaigning for him.

"Mike Bloomberg is a unique leader who has been incredibly successful in both public & private life," Benjamin tweeted Wednesday, after Bloomberg dropped out. "He has lived the American Dream and committed himself to ensuring that millions of others have that very same opportunity. While I believe that history will regard him as one of the greatest & most consequential philanthropists of all time, I am thankful that his leadership continues today."

Shortly after Bloomberg exited the race Wednesday, Benjamin confirmed that he will join the former New York City mayor in supporting Biden.

"The vice president’s always been a friend, he’s a true servant in every sense of the word, and right now I think he has the very best chance of beating President Trump, so I look forward to supporting him and helping him find his way back to 1600 Pennsylvania,” Benjamin tells The Post and Courier.

But Benjamin declined to reveal which candidate he voted for in South Carolina, where Bloomberg was not on the ballot.

"That’s between me and my God,” Benjamin says. "I haven’t told my wife even. But I voted to make history again, how about that? I’ll let you figure that out."

The mayor's endorsement was coveted in South Carolina before the Feb. 29 "First in the South" Democratic primary, which is why it might have seemed odd to some that he was backing a candidate who was not on the ballot in the Palmetto State.

The Columbia mayor has enjoyed a national profile, particularly through his leadership roles with the U.S. Conference of Mayors. He also spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention and, as revealed through a WikiLeaks hack of Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, was on a “first cut” list of possible candidates for vice president in 2016.

It seemed for a moment as if Benjamin might have initially bet on the right presidential ride, as Bloomberg had been performing well in polls in a number of Super Tuesday states. However, that was before Biden's campaign was revived from the political dead in South Carolina — thanks in part to an endorsement from influential U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn.

Following his resounding victory here, Biden was also boosted when Minnesota U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped out of the Democratic race after South Carolina, and each threw their support behind the former vice president. Then former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, of Texas, also endorsed Biden.

That swirl of events formed a perfect storm for Biden, who won 10 of the 14 states at play on Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg also had picked up another high-profile African American endorsement in Columbia, from state House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford, who said just a few weeks ago that he believed that Bloomberg was the only candidate in the Democratic field who could beat Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Rutherford says he'll now support Biden in the presidential race. Rutherford said that he voted for Biden in the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29, since Bloomberg wasn't on the ballot here.

In a Feb. 26 story in Free Times, Columbia Democratic strategist and CBS pundit Antjuan Seawright nodded at the unique nature of Benjamin's support of Bloomberg.

“Our mayor has always been a visionary leader,” Seawright said. “And sometimes he has a vision that is beyond the moment. And this, perhaps, could be one of those scenarios where he played a longer game and it worked out for him. Or it could be a situation where he misread the tea leaves. Either way, at the end of the day I don’t think the mayor loses anything.”

Indeed, the tea leaves didn't align in Benjamin's favor in this instance, and it remains to be seen where this moment fits in his greater political oeuvre. His current mayoral term comes to an end in 2021, and he's continued to leave the door open — even if just a crack — to the possibility that he might not seek re-election.

“I’m not taking it off the table,” Benjamin told Free Times in December about the possibility of running for a fourth mayoral term. “You always run fast and hard. I’m preparing for re-election. But, and I mean this with every degree of sincerity: God’s will and [my wife] DeAndrea’s will, in that order, will reign supreme.

“We’ll see where it goes."

And there have been other whispers, such as the possibility he'd run for Clyburn's seat when the congressman retires, though the mayor has told Free Times he has "no intentions, at all" of seeking that U.S. House seat. His name also has been bandied about as a possible Democratic candidate for governor in 2022.