Bailey edges Bauer in quarterly fundraising sprint in House District 75 race

A pair of Democrats vying for a Columbia state House seat had a nip-and-tuck fundraising battle in the first quarter of 2020. But the Republican incumbent in the race still has the most cash in his campaign coffers.

Two Democrats — attorney Rhodes Bailey and IT projects manager and businesswoman Heather Bauer — are running for state House in District 75, and are set to meet in a June 9 primary. The Republican incumbent — fourth-term Rep. Kirkman Finlay — is seeking re-election.

Bailey, who is a musician and an attorney with the Richland County Public Defender's Office, won the fundraising battle in the January to March quarter. Records from the South Carolina Ethics Commission show that he raised $12,956 during the period, and that he has $35,622 in campaign cash on-hand.

Among the notable donors to Bailey's campaign were former state Superintendent of Education Inez Tenenbaum ($200) and businesswoman and downtown property owner Martha Fowler ($50).

Bauer, the co-owner of Workhorse Fitness, posted an $11,337 fundraising haul during the January to March quarter. Bauer had strongly hinted at a run since last fall, but formally announced her campaign in February. As of the end of the first quarter, she had $8,293 in campaign cash on-hand.

Some notable contributors to Bauer's efforts include Richland County Councilman Jim Manning ($100) and Columbia investor and arts patron Rosie Craig ($250).

Meanwhile, Finlay, the former Columbia City Councilman who is seeking a fifth term in the House, brought in $4,700 in the January to March frame. However, he has the most total campaign cash on-hand, at $84,730.

Among the donors to Finlay's coffers in the first quarter were real estate developer Don Tomlin Jr. ($1,000) and the political action committee of the South Carolina Association of CPAs ($500).

While he has often been a target for Democrats at the ballot box, Finlay, a wealthy businessman and landowner with deep ties in Columbia (his late father was the city's longtime mayor) has proven tough to beat in District 75.

In 2018, he downed Democrat John Crangle by 15 percentage points in the general election. In 2016 he thumped Democrat Tyler Gregg by nearly 20 points, and in 2014 he beat high-profile Democratic attorney Joe McCulloch by seven points.

Overture Walker jumps out to fundraising lead in County Council District 8

Meanwhile, an interesting fundraising battle is brewing in the race for the District 8 seat on Richland County Council.

There are several contested races for County Council this year, but there's only one in which the incumbent is not seeking office again. That would be in District 8, a racially diverse district in the northeast part of the county that includes the Decker Boulevard International Corridor commercial area. The District 8 seat currently is held by third-term Councilman Jim Manning. However, Manning announced in September that he would not seek re-election in 2020 and would step aside at the end of 2020 to focus on his consulting business.

A trio of Democrats — attorney Overture Walker, businessman and South Carolina State University trustee Hamilton Grant and businessman Wayne Gilbert — have announced they will seek the District 8 seat.

State Ethics Commission records show Walker had a big fundraising quarter from January to March, hauling in $38,251. He had $34,524 in campaign cash on-hand at the end of the quarter. Among his donors were state Sen. Dick Harpootlian ($1,000) and attorney Joe McCulloch ($500).

Meanwhile, Grant raised $18,157 in the first quarter, and had $18,661 on-hand at the end of the frame. Among his contributors were former state Sen. Joel Lourie ($250) and Richland County Councilman Chip Jackson ($125).

Gilbert gave $1,477 to his own campaign during the first quarter. There also is a Republican — Gary Dennis — running in the heavily Democratic District 8. Dennis did not report fundraising in the first three months of the year.