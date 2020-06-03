Bailey, Bauer sprint to the finish line in SC House 75 Democratic race

Democrats have long had their eyes on the South Carolina House of Representatives seat in District 75, a Columbia district that includes areas near Kilbourne Road, Fort Jackson Boulevard and the tony Heathwood and Kings Grant neighborhoods, among other enclaves.

But time after time, Republican state Rep. Kirkman Finlay has turned back Democratic challengers and held onto the seat.

Now a pair of Democrats — attorney Rhodes Bailey and business owner Heather Bauer — are squaring off in a June 9 primary, vying for the chance to knock off Finlay.

Bauer is an information technology projects manager and the co-owner of Workhorse Fitness near Bluff Road. On the campaign trail she has touted her working class upbringing, noting her family was on public assistance for much of her youth. She was a collegiate volleyball player at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and got her masters in media arts from the University of South Carolina.

She says she believes her backstory has helped her connect with potential voters as she has made scores of phone calls and, before COVID-19 locked things down in March, knocked on tons of doors in the district.

“People want people in office who are like them,” she says. “With my personal story, along with my professional experience, people say, ‘Oh, you’re just like me. You had a single mother. You were raised on food stamps. You don’t come from wealth.’ They relate to that.”

Bailey was the first candidate to announce a run for the District 75 seat, back in September 2019. An attorney with the Richland County Public Defender’s Office, Bailey is a native of Florence and a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law. He lives in the Hampton Leas neighborhood in Columbia.

Bailey says he felt a strong pull to get into the District 75 race.

“I was frustrated by the dysfunction and lack of leadership at the Statehouse,” Bailey says. “I think anybody reading the paper would see that themselves. That’s not a partisan issue, it’s a lack of leadership and a shortsightedness you see when you look at what’s going on at the Statehouse. I want to leave this state better than I found it, for my children.”

Both candidates have made inroads with prominent Democrats in Columbia. For instance, Bauer has been endorsed by, among others, both at-large (i.e. citywide) Columbia City Councilmembers, Tameika Isaac Devine and Howard Duvall. Meanwhile, Bailey has been endorsed by the likes of influential former Richland County Councilwoman Kit Smith and longtime Democratic activist Carol Fowler, among others. Bailey has raised more than $86,000 in total campaign cash, according to his latest filings with the state Ethics Commission. Meanwhile, Ethics Commission records show Bauer raised just more than $35,000 for the campaign.

Bailey says, if elected, he’d push for comprehensive public education reform in South Carolina, and would focus on economic recovery following the fiscal devastation of COVID-19. He also says he’d make dam safety and flood mitigation a priority, especially considering Columbia’s harrowing experience with the devastating floods of 2015.

He says it’s an issue that has resonated with potential voters.

“When I first said that dam safety would be a big issue for me, people said, ‘Dam safety?’ and thought it sounded boring,” Bailey says. “But, when I’ve knocked on doors and talked about it with people whose houses have been flooded, their ears perked up.”

Bauer lists public education among her top priorities, saying that the state needs to bolster its efforts in retaining teachers. She also says she’d work to improve the road and transportation infrastructure, long a trouble spot in South Carolina and Columbia.

She thinks her experience as a business owner will also give her a needed perspective for the Statehouse post.

“Business owners create jobs in this economy,” Bauer says. “To be on the ground, running one, is invaluable experience. Coupled with my day job, I look at budgets and timelines every day. My job is literally to deliver on time, on budget, and deliver it well.”

The battle between Bauer and Bailey hasn’t been without a few barbs. Specifically, in a recent online candidate forum, Bailey called out Bauer for not voting in the 2016 election.

He tells Free Times this still concerns him.

“The Democrats don’t need to nominate somebody who didn’t even vote for the first female nominee for president against Donald Trump in 2016,” Bailey says.

Bauer concedes she didn’t cast a ballot in 2016, saying she was encountering some personal issues at the time. She says she’s now trying to make amends for that decision.

“He’s right, I didn’t vote [in 2016],” Bauer tells Free Times. “That has been the wake-up moment of my life. And I’m the kind of person where I don’t just ‘kind of’ fix something. I go all in, 1,000 percent. That’s part of why I’m running for office.”

While he has often been a target for Democrats at the ballot box, Finlay, a wealthy businessman and landowner with deep ties in Columbia (his late father was the city’s longtime mayor) has proven tough to beat in District 75.

In 2018, he downed Democrat John Crangle by 15 percentage points in the general election. In 2016 he thumped Democrat Tyler Gregg by nearly 20 points, and in 2014 he beat high-profile Democratic attorney Joe McCulloch by seven points.