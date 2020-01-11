Authorities have arrested a man in an alleged gun-related domestic assault Jan. 7 in the parking lot of a Columbia doctor's office.

Columbia police arrested Brandon Gerald Wise, 32, and charged him with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and removing an electronic monitoring device.

The incident in question happened at about 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at 1228 Harden St., which is the Waverly Family Practice. The medical practice is right next door to the Free Times and Post and Courier Columbia bureau office.

Numerous officers responded to the family practice after a report of shots fired. In the moments after the incident, officers at the scene told reporters the victim in the case, a 36-year-old woman, had been shot.

However, according to a Friday night release from the police department, Wise is accused of shooting at the victim, in front of her child. Wise also is accused of repeatedly hitting the victim in the head and face with a gun. She was taken to a local hospital and treated for the head injury.

The suspect also is accused of removing an electronic monitoring device — which he was wearing in connection with a separate domestic violence incident with the same victim — after fleeing the scene at the family practice. Wise turned himself in to police on Friday afternoon, and was booked into Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.