After rough primary, Richland County hunting for poll workers ahead of general election

With what will likely be a hotly contested presidential election bearing down, and in hopes avoiding issues seen at voting precincts during a calamitous June 9 primary, Richland County is on the hunt for more poll workers.

The recruitment of poll workers was a key topic of conversation during the July 9 meeting of the Richland County Election Commission. Officials say that a push is on to secure workers for the Nov. 3 general election.

Richland County precinct coordinator Becky Brown gave the commission an idea of what the workforce would need to look like for a presidential election day.

"Generally, I originally schedule 1,800-plus [workers]," Brown said. "That's the original allotted amount. As you all know, by the time we get to election day, we've lost 200 or 300 or so. ... I think for the last presidential election we had 1,300 actually show up on election day. I'd prefer 1,500 to 1,800 workers and no less. But, as we all know, we do have some who step out."

Richland County elections officials — including new elections director Alexandria Stephens, who is just beginning in her role — are working to avoid the problems seen at the polls during the June 9 primaries. That was a day that was plagued by hours-long waits at some polling locations and reports of some people receiving incorrect ballots. The county was short several hundred poll workers because of fears of COVID-19, and subsequently had to combine a host of polling places. The final ballots in Richland County were cast in the wee hours of the morning of June 10.

The troubles at the polls that day triggered the state Election Commission to get heavily involved in running the June 23 primary runoffs. Those runoffs went much smoother, with no significant issues.

While the county doesn't yet have its workforce for the November election locked in, it is in the process of a recruiting push. Stephens says Richland has received a pile of applications from people seeking to work the polls. Commission Chairman Charles Austin says the county wants to recruit as many as 2,000 poll workers to be available Nov. 3.

"In reference to applications we have received, as of right now the last number that I got was 1,093 applications," Stephens said. "The precinct division is working really hard to get through those applications. I'd like to bring in additional help, seasonal workers, to help them get through these applications. For the citizens that have submitted applications, someone will be contacting them soon to let them know their application has been received."

Stephens landed in Richland County recently after serving as an elections coordinator in Jefferson County, Alabama for a number of years. Richland was without a permanent elections director for more than a year following the firing of previous director Rokey Suleman. It nearly hired Tammy Smith, of Tennessee, for the role earlier this year, but Smith ultimately declined the job after two months of strained salary negotiations.

Terry Graham, who had been the interim elections director until Stephens' hiring, remains employed in the elections office.

Brown noted that poll workers — returning and new recruits — will get training before November.

"Every poll worker must — mandatory, must — attend training prior to every election," Brown said. "That's one of the questions we've been getting, 'I just had training in June, do I need to come back again before November?' Most definitely. It is mandatory, by law."

Austin, the election commission chairman, says the commission wants to avoid, if at all possible, having to combine voting precincts the way it did for the June 9 primary.