Months after firing the entire Richland County Election Commission board, Gov. Henry McMaster has approved a new slate of officials to serve on that body.
According to Kim Janha, coordinator with the Richland County Legislative Delegation, McMaster finalized his appointments to the elections board on May 13. The new commissioners are: Former Columbia city manager and police chief Charles Austin, University of South Carolina computer science and engineering professor Duncan Buell, real estate broker and banker Yolanda Y. Taylor, businessman and former Richland 2 school board member Craig Plank, and Anjanette President.
The five new members were put forth by the Richland legislative delegation, a collection of state representatives and senators who represent all or part of Richland County. More than 100 people had applied for the five slots on the elections board, with more than 50 of them testifying in March in a long, at times contentious delegation hearing.
The delegation's initial group of nominees put forth for McMaster's consideration included Austin, Buell, Taylor, President and Shelia Washington, who had worked as a volunteer coordinator at a local elementary school.
However, as noted in a late April letter from McMaster to Rep. Jimmy Bales, who chairs the legislative delegation, state law requires that at least one member of the elections board must be a member of the majority political party of the General Assembly. As such, Plank, a Republican, was appointed in the place of Washington.
The newly formed Richland elections board was set to meet Wednesday afternoon.
On Feb. 14, McMaster issued an executive order removing all five Richland County elections board members who were serving at that time. The move came after it was discovered that more than 1,000 votes in the county weren’t counted in the November 2018 election. While the blunder didn’t affect the outcome of any races, it shook the governor’s confidence in the elections board.
“The repeated actions and behavior of these officials are wholly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” McMaster wrote. “To regain and maintain Richland County voters’ confidence at the ballot box, the entire board must be replaced with new leadership.”
The November 2018 gaffe was the latest in a long line of election troubles in Richland. For instance, the 2012 election was particularly troublesome, with many complaining of hourslong waits at the polls that day when, among other things, a contentious transportation penny tax referendum was on the ballot.
Perhaps no legislator was more vocal about the shortcomings of the prior county election commission than Sen. Dick Harpootlian.
At a Feb. 13 elections board meeting, then-Commissioner Shirley Mack got into a fiery exchange with, among others, Harpootlian. The senator said that “no one trusts the Richland County elective process” and, after verbally jousting with Mack about her lack of training, told her, “You’ll be removed.”
On Wednesday, Harpootlian told Free Times he is OK with the new slate of board members.
"I think this is a crew that can get it done," Harpootlian says. "Duncan Buell is an internationally recognized expert on voting and voting machines. He's the grandaddy of all of this. Charlie Austin is the former city manager and police chief. Craig Plank was on the school board and is in business, and he gets it. It's good. These folks can get it done.
"I'm going to keep my eye on it. I'm going to keep up with them."