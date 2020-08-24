Addison running for District 9 seat on Richland County Council

Another candidate has entered the special primary race for the Richland County Council District 9 seat that was formerly held by the late Calvin "Chip" Jackson.

Democrat Angela Gary Addison, who works for a healthcare provider and founded the youth-focused Believe N Me 2 nonprofit, has filed to seek the District 9 seat. That district is in the northeast part of the county, and includes the Pontiac community.

Two other Democrats — business analyst Jonnieka Farr and public relations executive Jesica Mackey — also have filed to seek the seat. Filing remains open until noon on Aug. 25

Addison and Farr sought the District 9 post earlier this year, and were part of a four-person race for the seat, a contest which also included Jackson and Jerry Rega.

Jackson had represented District 9 since 2016. In the June 9 primary, he finished first with 49 percent of the vote, while Farr was second with 24 percent and Addison finished third with 19 percent. Jackson later held off Farr in a June 23 runoff. With no Republican in the race at the time, it appeared he was set to be re-elected in November.

But on Aug. 7, Jackson, 65, died suddenly of natural causes on. His death triggered a special primary for the seat on Sept. 8, with runoffs on Sept. 22, if necessary. Candidates who emerge victorious in the primary would appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Addison tells Free Times the support she received in June compelled her to come back and make another push for the Council seat.

"I decided to run again because, although [the June primary] was my first election, we received overwhelming support from the community," Addison says. "That showed me that that our campaign exemplified the ideals that were indicative of my district, District 9."

Addison says she feels like she has "great momentum" heading into the special primary after vying for the seat earlier this year. She says is increasing her efforts heading into Sept. 8, and plans to campaign more heavily than she did before the June primary.

"I truly believe we really need some good leadership [on Council]," she says.

Addison, who lives in the Lake Carolina neighborhood, says that she would fight water and sewer bill increases in the district, and notes that public safety would be a key issue for her. She says, if money could be found in the budget, she would like to see more security cameras placed in the district as a crime-fighting tool and deterrent.

"I would like to see safety and security increased," Addison says. "We have seen break-ins in [some neighborhoods in the district]. I think if we put cameras out on the main roads, we could at least see people coming in and out of the communities. I think, if we had money allocated in the budget to do so, I'd like to see cameras in our neighborhoods."