Activists launching food justice initiative in Columbia's Harden Street corridor

Access to fresh food is a critical building block of a healthy life. So, indeed, is justice.

Now those concepts are set to come together in a singular event in Columbia.

Several groups — including Empower SC, Good Trouble and EveryBlackGirl — are set to host the Harden Food Justice Initiative from noon to 7 p.m. on July 31 at Drew Wellness Center on Harden Street. The event will feature a drive-up and walk-up market at which residents can free boxes of fresh produce and other foods. Delivery also will be available for senior citizens and those with transportation challenges. Other items also will be available for free during the initiative, including infant care kits and diapers, hand sanitizer and masks. There will also be a voter registration drive and 2020 census forms will be available.

The food justice initiative will be held in a section of Harden Street that has been troubled in regard to access to fresh food for residents in nearby, mostly African-American neighborhoods such as Waverly, Edgewood and Celia Saxon. The issue has been exacerbated since the Save-A-Lot grocery store, near Benedict College, was closed in 2019. In fact, a dearth of fresh grocery options continues to hamper the lower income communities of north and northwest Columbia, from the aforementioned Harden corridor to West Beltline Boulevard and out to North Main Street.

Jazmyne McCrae is the co-founder and chief operating officer of Empower SC, the activist group that has surged into the consciousness of the Capital City in the wake of the protests that followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota. The group is pushing for equity across a number of fronts.

In a recent chat with Free Times, McCrae says that food insecurity in communities of color is a serious problem.

“For me, it is a major issue,” McCrae says. “One could argue that it seems intentional sometimes that our poorest and most marginalized communities also lack the most basic need of a healthy grocery store.”

While fresh food insecurity has been an enduring issue in the Harden corridor and parts of north Columbia for some time, the embers that led to the launch of the Harden Food Justice Initiative began to burn in June. That’s when Shaterica Neal, an African American town councilwoman and activist from the Upstate, was accosted by the owner of a Harden Street liquor and convenience store owner after she attempted to give food to some homeless citizens outside the store. The store owner was later charged by Columbia Police with assault and hate intimidation in connection with the incident.

A protest and boycott of that convenience store followed, and from that grew continued lamentations from neighborhood residents that they too often had to rely on that store for food options, rather than a proper grocery store.

“Racism isn't always attacking a black woman,” Empower SC Executive Director Rye Martinez says, in a statement. “It's also denying people access to healthy, affordable food based on where they live. Structural racism is a silent violence, and we're here to stand up against it in all its forms.”

McCrae says the initial July 31 Harden Street food initiative will be a testing grounds, of sorts, as to whether it is feasible to hold such events more often.

“I want to use this as a pilot to really hear from and touch base with more residents and see what they need in terms of items,” McCrae says. She adds that Empower SC wants to get a feel from neighbors about how often such an event could be useful, and also gauge how frequently community partners and volunteers might be able to help with facilitating the continued initiative. The ultimate goal would be to help create an infrastructure for lasting food justice in that area.

McCrae also notes the importance of census forms that will be available at the food initiative. She says she wants to see improved response in Columbia and South Carolina to the once-a-decade questionnaire.

“Even if you’ve already filled yours out, we are going to hand you one, in case you know someone who hasn’t filled theirs out,” she says. “Because, in Columbia and across this entire county, there is a severe undercount for the census. We have to make our voices heard this year.”

Those in the Harden Street area who need delivery of food or other items from the July 31 food event are asked to call 803-470-4428 and leave a message.