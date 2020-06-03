A weekend of protest and unrest as Columbia reacts to the death of George Floyd

Through the early afternoon on Saturday, May 30, the only problems with the I Can’t Breathe South Carolina protest were trivial.

The march from Columbia City Hall to the Statehouse departed earlier than posted online, leaving some — myself included — confused when they arrived to find only stragglers on that end of Main Street. And on the capitol steps, there were some persistent issues with the PA, leaving some speakers shouting to be heard.

But the day’s early demonstrations against George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police were still a peaceful and powerful scene. Protestors walked up the steps and turned to face the media and the police in solidarity. They sang “Amazing Grace.” Fiery speakers, including Todd Rutherford, minority leader of the state House of Representatives, got the crowd shouting and chanting with vehement, non-violent vigor.

The subsequent march to Columbia Police headquarters was equally peaceful, with the crowd pushing uneventfully through some busy intersections and chanting that “Black Lives Matter!” and “Trump has got to go!” on their way to Justice Square in the Vista.

When I left a little after 3 p.m., the worst that had happened as protestors and police, some in riot gear, came face to face, was some citizens moving police barricades and hurling water bottles, and one officer having to be helped back into the building when he seemed to have fainted from the heat in his heavy black gear.

But as was the case in many other cities across the country last week, things did not remain so tame.

As reported by The Post and Courier, the bottles became rocks, and unrest spilled into the surrounding streets. Shots were fired. Four officers were injured, one seriously. Multiple cop cars, along with a branded vehicle belonging to the Vista Guild neighborhood association, were burned. Smoke billowed into the air, splashing against the skyline for those looking on from across the Congaree River.

In addition to the vehicles, multiple businesses were vandalized.

“People broke into the Carolina Western Pub on Lady Street, taking bottles of beer and climbing over the counter to destroy furniture,” Adam Benson and Jessica Holdman reported.

“A red brick hurled through the original glass window of the century-old Mellow Mushroom building on Gervais Street spewed shattered glass across the pizza restaurant’s hardwood floors,” Benson and Avery G. Wilks reported the next day.

Vista bar The Aristocrat gave aid to demonstrators. Per Benson and Wilks, owner “Mason Crowson ... spent Saturday handing out water, charging phones and hosing down tear-gassed protesters who were demonstrating outside the nearby Columbia police headquarters.”

He and a bartender “saved some of their favorite signs that were discarded by protesters, taping them to the Aristocrat’s front window.”

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin declared a curfew (ratified and extended by the rest of City Council on Sunday to run through 6 a.m. Monday morning). Police, reinforced by armored vehicles, and deploying tear gas, eventually cleared the streets.

“When protests go from being peaceful to being violent, the conversation changes,” Benjamin said. “What’s happening right now cannot and will not be tolerated in this city, not while I’m mayor.”

“To those not from our city, I want you to take your asses home right now,” he added.

On Sunday, protestors were out again, once more demonstrating on the Statehouse grounds and marching out into surrounding streets. But law enforcement seemed determined to nip the crowd’s momentum.

Officers stopped marchers that seemed to be headed back to police headquarters, meeting them with red-clad emergency response personnel, and soon firing tear gas, which was also used later in the day to disperse demonstrators at the Statehouse.

“I saw no bottle throwing, pushing or other physical attacks from protesters before police pushed forward and fired tear gas into the crowd,” Wilks tweeted of the earlier incident. “I’m not saying definitively it didn’t happen. But I was close to the front line and didn’t see it.”

After clearing the Statehouse grounds, officers moved in a line into the Vista, Benson and Wilks reported.

At least 20 of the 50 people who were arrested during the weekend of unrest were from outside the Columbia area.

Benson and Wilks spoke Sunday to Lawrence Nathaniel, the activist who organized the weekend’s protests at the Statehouse:

“He said he felt terrible that the first devolved into violence and vandalism, and the second ended with a crowd of marchers being tear gassed at point blank range.

“He’d planned to keep the protests on Statehouse grounds, he said, but other activists took charge and led the crowds toward the police station both times.

“‘I feel like it’s on me,’ said Nathaniel, who formed I Can’t Breathe South Carolina.”

He detailed that the group would continue to gather at the Statehouse every day at 2 p.m. until its demands are met — an indication that tensions are far from eased.