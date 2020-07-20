Lawrence Nathaniel tries to start SC Black Lives Matter chapter, responds to criticism

A group, founded in part by prominent and recently controversial activist Lawrence Nathaniel, is seeking to create an official Black Lives Matter chapter in South Carolina.

If certified, the chapter would be one of only three Southern Black Lives Matter chapters, joining two others in Tennessee. The organization says it is currently in its grace period and is finishing its induction. These final phases of official entry into the Black Lives Matter organization could last three to six months, Nathaniel tells Free Times.

National Black Lives Matter spokesperson Jordan Jackson, responding through the national organization's contact address, wrote in an email to Free Times that the group is "unable to confirm unofficialized chapters or their status," but pointed to the website for information on the process, which matches the steps detailed by the prospective S.C. chapter.

“It’ll help us garner more support from the community,” Nathaniel says of being granted an official chapter. “Being included on that national map brings a sense of legitimacy to those that doubt you.”

But while BLM-SC is seemingly moving full steam ahead, Nathaniel has been the subject of some criticism. A Tumblr blog details that Nathaniel allegedly misused fundraised money and used protests for growing his own profile during activism in other states.

Asked about the claims, he admits to Free Times that a protest he attempted to organize in San Diego flopped. But he disputes other allegations, like misusing raised funds for protests and causes in Washington, D.C., and Columbia protestors, and, in one case, funneling them into his (now defunct) political campaign’s coffers. In a Facebook post on his personal page, he wrote a lengthy statement defending himself, giving explanations for some of the details in the Tumblr post and providing screenshots of CashApp transactions between him and various organizations.

Nathaniel says he was handling demonstration-organizing on his own in the initial Columbia protest. He sent Free Times several screenshots of his CashApp transactions and the details. It shows he used recent funds received through the transaction platform for donating to a fund for bailing out protesters who were arrested, and for renting a sound system for a demonstration.

He says he doesn't think he would handle things differently, despite the criticism he's drawn.

"For this particular type of event, no, it was handled the way I think it should be handled under these type of circumstances," he argues. "We’re a protest."

In a previous interview with Free Times, he chalked up some of the mistakes to being a young activist and questioned why the anonymous Tumblr author didn’t attempt to verify things with him first.

The accusations against Nathaniel have put some scrutiny on the fact that BLM-SC has already begun fundraising. On June 26, it posted a call via Facebook for donations via a BLM-SC account on CashApp. This was before it received confirmation that it was registered as a charitable organization with the state on July 11.

But looking at the records posted on the finances section of BLM-SC's website, nothing appears amiss. Per a spreadsheet documenting CashApp donations, it received three payments totaling $69, two of which were from Nathaniel. The spreadsheet notes that $51.85 was used for Secretary of State payments, presumably sent to the S.C. office as part of the effort to register as a charity, and $15 went back to Nathaniel.

Nathaniel says BLM-SC didn't begin soliciting donations through its website until July 11, after receiving its registration notice from the state.

In social media posts on his personal account and via BLM-SC, it's stressed that the group has a financial transparency policy. The website states that documentation of donations and other transactions will be updated yearly.

Other criticisms of Nathaniel, having to do with his recent actions, have been met with more contrition. Recently, he came under fire for a Facebook video where he supported celebrity Nick Cannon, who said various anti-Semitic remarks on his podcast. Nathaniel has since walked back those comments and apologized.

“It was just a lack of education,” he explains, and details that he has since learned more about Jewish people’s contributions to various social causes.

Tracy Lee, a board member and director of media and content, tells Free Times she hadn’t seen the comments, but was familiar with the controversy. She reasons that Nathaniel’s apology and admitting he was wrong is important, and points out that several prominent celebrities have done the same.

“I don’t think he has a racist bone in his body,” she says. “We’ve all done it, spoke on something too soon. … To make mistakes like that and to be able to stand in front of that community and apologize is a lot.”

As for the new organization's goals, Nathaniel says he hopes South Carolina's Black Lives Matter is very community-focused and will be able to spend time on specific issues — from police reform to the LGBTQ community and more.

Lee says she asked Nathaniel to get involved with the push for a state chapter during the first protests against the death of George Floyd in Columbia.

She says she’s an NAACP member and had attempted to join a South Carolina Black Lives Matter chapter in the past before realizing there wasn't one.

“I think it is very important because we have a lot of black organizations here,” Lee shares. “It gives us more of a voice especially here from the South. There are not a lot of official chapters from here in the South. It just helps amplify our voices.”