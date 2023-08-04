Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation gifts thousands to state nonprofits

COLUMBIA — Hootie & the Blowfish is known for many things; its groovy, soft-rock stylings, its domination of radio time in the 90s and its diehard love for the Palmetto State.

The homegrown band continues to show love for South Carolina with its latest round of giving. Under the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation, which is housed as a donor fund within Central Carolina Community Foundation, the four-member band aims to fund organizations working in the areas of child welfare, arts education and food insecurity. This year, the foundation gifted $210,000 to seven organizations across the state.

First launched in 2000, the band began the foundation "to even the playing field in educational funding and lend an encouraging hand to all those in need," according to a press release about the gifts.

Each of the seven awarded nonprofits will get $10,000 a year for three years, amounting to $30,000 per organization. The awarded organizations are:

FoodShare Williamsburg in Williamsburg County

The Community Kitchen of Myrtle Beach in Horry County

Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center in Lexington County

Lowcountry Orphan Relief in Richland County

Palmetto Place Children and Youth Service in Richland and Lexington Counties

Pick 42 Foundation, Inc. in Marion County

Saluda County School District One in Saluda County

Funds are raised through the foundation's Monday after the Masters event and an annual golf tournament, according to the press release.

“Due to the great success of the Monday After the Masters event and golf tournament year after year, the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation is able to increase its annual giving to assist charities in South Carolina that are doing great work in areas of need the band loves to support,” Hootie & The Blowfish Foundation Director Chris Carney said in a press release.

Since its creation in 2000, the foundation has given away $3.6 million.