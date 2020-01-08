Two members of Free Times’ advertising and business team, Scott Freedman and Meg Senn, have received promotions.
Freedman and Senn will take the lead for an advertising department that will now be split into two distinct teams, a move aimed at providing even higher levels of customer service to our clients and partners.
Freedman assumes the role of Advertising Sales Manager, where he will oversee Free Times’ Local Sales Team, which will focus on a large number of retail advertising clients as well as the paper’s classified advertising business. He will also assist in the day-to-day management of the overall advertising department. Freedman joined Free Times in August 2017 as a Multimedia Account Executive. He was then promoted to the lead sales position of Business Development Manager in January 2019. Freedman is a graduate of Clemson University.
Senn has been promoted from her previous role of Events Manager to the expanded position of Events and Emerging Media Sales Manager. She also joined Free Times’ staff in August 2017, taking the lead for the paper’s robust schedule of internally produced events, such as the Columbia Food and Wine Festival, A Free Times Halloween and the annual Best of Columbia party. In her new position, Senn will continue to oversee our events but will also manage our newly created Emerging Media Sales Team, which will focus on developing additional revenue from digital advertising, event sponsorships and contests.
Senn, a Florence native, has lived in the Columbia area since graduating from the University of South Carolina. She is an avid supporter of Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands, currently serving on the organization’s marketing committee. She also serves on the board of directors for Milestones of South Carolina and the Discovery Council for Edventure Children’s Museum. Senn is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Columbia.
Scott and Meg have both shown themselves to be strong leaders within our staff, and have time and again taken great effort to make sure our partners are well taken care of. They understand, value and are committed to the paper’s mission of providing essential local journalism to Richland and Lexington counties. We are confident they will do great things in their expanded roles.
Free Times’ advertising department also welcomes two new hires. Duvall Winns joins the staff as a Multimedia Account Manager and Hope Roberts joins as an Account Coordinator, both serving on the Emerging Media Sales Team and reporting to Senn.